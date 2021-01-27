Hemp rules set for Kansas growers

With one last piece of the puzzle, regulations for any farmer to grow hemp in Kansas commercially are all set.
The first two years limited hemp growing to specific research projects, but now growing industrial hemp on a commercial scale is possible, following what federal lawmakers set in place with the 2018 farm bill.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture held a virtual public hearing Jan. 20 to consider amendments for commercial growth. The changes concern what’s known as the Commercial Industrial Hemp Act rather than the Alternative Crop Research Act. If there are no objections to the draft rules, they will be published in the Kansas Register and become law.
“We had to design a plan and get it approved by the USDA and go through a process, and all that got completed during the second week of January 2021. Today’s hearing (Jan. 20) was one piece in the process of finalizing it all,” said Heather Lansdowne, spokeswoman for the Kansas Department of Agriculture.
The first section of the regulations defines terminology that needed to be adapted for shifting from the previous research program to the commercial program. A description of the industrial hemp program was adopted separately and to effect Jan. 8.
The rules create a license for creditors who need to take possession of industrial hemp and add definitions for “ground cover,” “hemp,” and “licensed growing area,” among other terms.
The Commercial Industrial Hemp Program varies from the previous Industrial Hemp Research Program in several ways.
“Unlike the stipulations and requirements under a research program, individuals seeking a commercial license do not submit a proposal for review and approval by an advisory board,” said Braden Hock, who serves as the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s industrial hemp supervisor. “The commercial program states: no individual may cultivate or produce industrial hemp for commercial purposes without a license, but licenses are not required now for employees, agents, contractors or volunteers of a licensee.”
Similar to the research program, each individual who applies for a license to cultivate or produce industrial hemp is required to submit to a fingerprint-based state and national criminal history record check to verify that they have not been convicted of a state or federal felony controlled substance violation within the last 10 years.
There are similar land-use requirements between the programs, but under a commercial license, there is no cap on acreage. Producers license only the areas they are using to grow or cultivate hemp.
The state doesn’t yet have an approved variety list. Growers can use only authorized seed or clone plants of industrial hemp, by Kansas law.
This year marks Nebraska’s third for licensing hemp farms.
“Any person who grows hemp in Nebraska; regardless of quantity or end use, is required to have a cultivator license,” said Christin Kann, communications director for the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.
In Nebraska’s first year of allowing industrial hemp, the state accepted 10 hemp licenses. There are 23 licensed with the for the 2021 growing season. There is no deadline for applying for a license.
To apply for a license to grow hemp in Kansas, go to www.agriculture.ks.gov/IndustrialHemp. For Nebraska hemp information, visit https://nda.nebraska.gov/hemp. Other state regulations vary broadly, with information available through the USDA.
Amy Hadachek can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.