Hemp rules set for Kansas growers

With one last piece of the puzzle, regulations for any farmer to grow hemp in Kansas commercially are all set.

The first two years limited hemp growing to specific research projects, but now growing industrial hemp on a commercial scale is possible, following what federal lawmakers set in place with the 2018 farm bill.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture held a virtual public hearing Jan. 20 to consider amendments for commercial growth. The changes concern what’s known as the Commercial Industrial Hemp Act rather than the Alternative Crop Research Act. If there are no objections to the draft rules, they will be published in the Kansas Register and become law.

“We had to design a plan and get it approved by the USDA and go through a process, and all that got completed during the second week of January 2021. Today’s hearing (Jan. 20) was one piece in the process of finalizing it all,” said Heather Lansdowne, spokeswoman for the Kansas Department of Agriculture.

The first section of the regulations defines terminology that needed to be adapted for shifting from the previous research program to the commercial program. A description of the industrial hemp program was adopted separately and to effect Jan. 8.

The rules create a license for creditors who need to take possession of industrial hemp and add definitions for “ground cover,” “hemp,” and “licensed growing area,” among other terms.

The Commercial Industrial Hemp Program varies from the previous Industrial Hemp Research Program in several ways.