Two agriculture insights companies, Sentera and Ceres Imaging, each recently announced new options for growers to get a more detailed, sharper, zoomed-in views of their crop health.

With 15 years of experience in remote sensing systems, Sentera, a St. Paul, Minnesota-based company, designed a small high resolution 65 megapixel camera that mounts underneath drones. Location, date and other information can be compiled all at once.

“There hadn’t been an option for these smaller size cameras for drones. Cameras are often heavier with a battery pack, which you don’t need in a drone,” said Ryan Nelson, Sentera’s chief mechanical engineer.

The company has seen more demand in agriculture for high resolution with color pictures in order to get a closer look at what’s going on in the field.

Whether a farmer is counting tassels, or detecting weeds, these smaller pixels can spot them, Nelson said.

The market for this high-resolution imagery is also attractive for non- agriculture applications too, like for survey and mapping, Nelson added.

According to Nelson, the high resolution camera allow operators to cover twice as much area in the same time as older models.

While Sentera’s ultra-high resolution camera is mainly for drones needing to be light weight for flight, Nelson says he wouldn’t be surprised if people call to request this lighter and smaller camera for other applications.

For every ounce of weight that’s reduced, it enables a drone to stay in the air longer, he said.

Another agricultural technology company, Ceres Imaging, has announced a new partnership with Omaha-based Lindsay Corporation, a global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology.

Ceres Imaging will offer its high-resolution thermal imaging through Lindsay’s FieldNET irrigation management platform.

As a mobile application, it assembles multiple sources into one simplified tech analysis. This enables growers to get a full view of their crops from field level sensors and a bird’s-eye view.

Producers get to see things like whether or not their pivot irrigation systems are functioning properly or whether they may be using too much or too little water.

Ceres’s imagery and analysis within FieldNET will allow growers to monitor and adjust operations on the main indicators of crop performance: emergence, canopy density, soil composition, water stress and nitrogen content. FieldNET can also show plant health and leaf health.

Previously, growers had to merge in-field sensors and satellite data themselves.

Now all the heavy lifting is done for them.

Ramsey Masri, CEO at Ceres Imaging, said producers can access all the procured information right from the app on their phone or on their computers. The information is displayed in simple to read colors and charts so growers can easily see what they need, Masri said

“We didn’t build technology for other scientists, we built it for farmers,” Masri said, adding that the company is helping farmers deliver healthier, more bountiful crops while using fewer inputs.

“It’s a more cost effective way of increasing yields,” Masri said.