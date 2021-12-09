Holcomb farmer honored for water conservation work

Grow crops with less water. That challenge spurred an ever-expanding land ethic in Dwane Roth.
Roth knew of the declining water level in the Ogallala aquifer he farms above. He felt he was already doing his part by increasing crop yields with reduced equipment and labor costs. Then a cropland landlord challenged him to look into irrigation technology.
Despite droughts and sandy soils prone to wind erosion, he quickly met the challenge and became a sought-after expert on the role of soil moisture management technology’s role in water conservation.
The grain farmer with a strong interest in water conservation and irrigation technology was announced as the recipient of the award at the Kansas Association of Conservation Districts’ 77th annual Convention in Wichita.
“Dwane’s passion and excitement for conserving groundwater, without sacrificing economic returns in one of the most productive agricultural regions of the world, is inspiring and should foster hope to future generations of irrigated farm families,” said Mike Beam, Kansas Secretary of Agriculture.
As one of Kansas’ first “Water Technology Farms” he began demonstrating emerging irrigation technologies, cropping patterns, and management techniques in 2016. Energy-efficient bubblers, probes, cameras and drones delivered irrigation, measured soil moisture, and enabled seamless data collection. Roth acquired an insatiable appetite for information that showed how innovation could extend the aquifer’s lifetime while improving his soil’s health.
Roth soon volunteered more of his 6,000 acres of farmland for the project. Testing irrigation technologies would ultimately lead to adoption by other farmers, but he wasn’t willing to wait. He spearheaded an effort that resulted in other area farmers saving more than 35,000 acre-feet of water per year.
With a knack for getting others to see themselves as a community of water users, he organized a summit in 2019 of food supply chain interests in Finney County. With a goal of making the county a model of sustainability in food production, his leadership sustained the effort through 2020’s shutdown.
Roth serves as a technology farm advisor to universities, state agencies and Syngenta. He also works to identify ways to streamline conservation cost-share programs and simplify decision-making processes for farmers. He regularly attends GreenBiz events that bring together companies, cities and industries to drive technology and sustainability initiatives. It’s there where corporate leaders value hearing directly from this innovative fourth-generation Kansas farmer.
Roth and wife Kim have three daughters. His land ethic has rubbed off on their daughter Grace. Her FFA project began the Kansas Youth Water Advocates Program, which teaches high school students to appreciate and advocate for local water resources.
Roth is aware that water availability is not the only challenge facing Kansas agriculture. Poor water quality from increasing salinity and heavy metals harms soil and crops. High density cropping with limited crop diversity impacts the region’s wildlife. In response, he’s seeking other ways to improve the entire ecological community.
He has utilized the Conservation Reserve Program to plant native grasses on more than 100 acres of field corners to improve wildlife habitat. Roth is experimenting to determine which cover crops provide cattle feed while improving soil health and erosion control in his region. His farming practices have also caught the interest of companies whose mission is reversing climate change.
More than three decades into his farming career, Roth has begun transitioning ownership of some of his farmland to his nephews. The greatest motivation of this tireless agricultural conservation proponent is making sure the next generation has a chance to grow food while improving the landscape.
“Dwane is passionate in his quest to promote water conservation and reduce the decline of the Ogallala aquifer. Using new technologies and innovative ideas, he has demonstrated on his own farm that reducing irrigation is possible without negatively affecting the economic bottom line,” said Dan Meyerhoff, Kansas Association of Conservation Districts Executive Director. “Dwane recently shared with me ‘I’ve only just begun.’ He exemplifies the extraordinary commitment celebrated by the Leopold Conservation Award.”
Given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, the Leopold Conservation Award recognizes farmers, ranchers and forestland owners who inspire others with their dedication to land, water and wildlife resources in their care.
In Kansas the award is presented annually by Sand County Foundation and national sponsor American Farmland Trust, with state partners: Kansas Association of Conservation Districts and the Ranchland Trust of Kansas.
“Dwane is a lifelong learner and also a teacher. His land ethic, desire to conserve water, and expertise in irrigation technology make him a great representation of this award,” said Chelsea Good, Ranchland Trust of Kansas chairwoman of the board.
Earlier this year, Kansas landowners were encouraged to apply (or be nominated) for the award. Applications were reviewed by an independent panel of agricultural and conservation leaders. Among the many outstanding Kansas landowners nominated for the award were finalists: Vance and Louise Ehmke of Healy, Ray and Susan Flickner of Witchita, and Glenn and Barbara Walker of Brookville.
In 2015 the first Kansas Leopold Conservation Award was presented to Sproul Ranch of Sedan. Last year’s recipient was Flying W Ranch (Josh and Gwen Hoy) of Cedar Point.