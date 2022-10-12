Irrigating hours doubled - in this year’s drought conditions

When drought conditions are at their worst, that’s when irrigation pays the biggest dividends.

Just like thirsty farmers quenching their deep thirst with critical water intake, most irrigation systems have the capacity to fully water, even in years like the one with record heat and humidity.

“We’re lucky that we have the aquifer in Nebraska and Kansas. Even though some areas have acre limitations and regulations…we still have an abundance of water to grow a very good crop,” said Kenneth Bracht, regional vice president of North American Sales for Valley Irrigation.

Irrigated fields, even in drought conditions, do quite well thanks to the Ogallala Aquifer, Bracht said.

This growing season did require substantially more irrigation to sustain the crop.

In northeast Nebraska, Valley Irrigation dealers indicated 35 percent to 70 percent more irrigating hours than a normal year.

Western Kansas was another area growers had increased irrigating hours, around 35 percent more, for farmers who had inches of allocation left over from the previous years. There are certain areas of dryland that are more adversely affected.

This year required much more irrigation than an average year, even extending through September, due to some crops being planted late, and others which had to be re-planted after hail damage.

“We always like to view irrigation as a supplement to rainfall. Most of Nebraska typically doesn’t get enough rain to fully water the crop, so some irrigation is needed most every year. However, this year with the drought, irrigated growers had to supplement even more,” said Steve Melvin, Nebraska extension educator-irrigated cropping systems.

Most irrigation systems in the region are designed to keep up in a year where there’s not much rain, although the ability to pump water across Nebraska varies greatly.

In many areas, the wells can keep up. However, in other locations, with lower capacity wells, the pivots don’t have the capacity to keep up in a dry year.

“The variation in well capacity is caused by the material in the water bearing the portion of the aquifer that the well is drilled into. The higher capacity wells are the ones installed in several feet of coarse gravel which allows the water to easily flow into the well casing,” Melvin said.

Lower capacity wells may go just as deep into the water, but are in finer materials like sand or silt, which are harder for the water to flow through.

The materials in aquifers very greatly creating some areas that have very high capacity wells and other areas that only can support low capacity wells, Melvin said.

However, even if a farmer’s lower capacity well didn’t keep up and yields might be suppressed, it still usually will yield much better than if it was a dryland field.

A load control program can reduce your costs on electric wells, Melvin advised.

People often decide to let the power company shut off their pivots in peak demand times, which can help lower electricity costs. However, it lowers the capacity of how much water a farmer can pump onto that field per week, which, in a dry year with not much rain, can hurt yields while trying to save money on the electric bill, Melvin said.

Meanwhile, many growers are saying that in years like this, center pivot irrigation does make a difference, Bracht said.

He said he often hears from growers after they made the decision to install mechanized irrigation that the center pivot pays for itself within two years.

Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology seals of approval. Amy and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com