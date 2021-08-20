Is there enough moisture for cover crops this year?

In many areas, drought in the Plains States and the Midwest stretch back to 2020. That kind of extended dry spell can make it hard for livestock producers to grow or find enough feed for their animals, and they may find themselves at least a little short on feed supplies heading into the fall.
Fall forage cover crops are one option that many farmers have discovered in recent years to help stretch those feed supplies a little further. However, the question this fall is will there be enough moisture in the ground to make it worth spending money on seeds?
As of early August, the drought monitor has shown dryness for months in large parts of rural America, and it gets drier as you go further north. While some areas are harder-hit than others, overall, there’s a lot of dry soil in the Midwest and Plains. What does that mean for planting cover crops in the fall?
“Without the right amount of rainfall, it will be a challenge,” says Cory Brubaker, an agronomist with the Nebraska State Office of the Natural Resources Conservation Service. “In eastern Nebraska, I think we won’t have issues putting in cover crops, but it’s honestly still a little early to say. It all depends on where we’re at with moisture when it’s time to plant the cover crop.”
Brubaker did say that the counties along Nebraska’s northern border are quite dry, with “nothing growing,” especially in the northern half of each county.”
Further north into South Dakota, conditions are very dry as well. Wheat harvest was all but wrapped up, and producers were still harvesting some small grains, so there weren’t a lot of cover crops going into the ground by August. The big question is, will there be enough moisture in the ground to make it worth the money that producers will spend on seeds.
“Most people are nervous about getting moisture onto their cover crops,” said Sara Bauder, agronomist with South Dakota State University Extension. “I haven’t seen a lot of drilling yet, but I am quite sure more will go in after the corn silage gets taken out of the fields further into August. People often try to sneak something in then.”
Bauder thinks more and more South Dakota farmers are putting in cover crops as more attention is paid to soil health. Over the last five to 10 years, cover crop planting has picked up quite a bit.
“I think more people are finding out about the soil health benefits as well as the grazing possibilities,” she said.
“Some people put in full-season cover crops and use them for warm-season grazing,” she added. “Other farmers in the state may put in a winter annual that comes up early in the spring, and they can graze it then. We can typically start planting some cover crops already in late July or early August when the warm season window closes, and the cool season opens up.”
Assuming enough moisture comes through to make it less risky to the bottom line, Brubaker says there are cover crops that can help livestock producers extend their feed supplies if they fell short due to the drought. However, he also said it’s all about the right timing.
“If we plant cover crops after corn and soybean harvest, the ones that would work best include cereal rye, which is probably the most common one,” Brubaker said. “There are other options, including wheat.
“Rye isn’t going to give you a lot of grazing in the fall,” he added. “However, it will give you good spring grazing. We do have producers that graze in the spring, and rye is probably the normal thing they put in the ground, so you have rye and corn stalks together.”
Bauder says South Dakota farmers will typically put in the brassicas, such as radish, turnips, and rapeseed.
“The winter annuals like winter wheat and winter rye are common,” she says. “They’ll also add things to their mixes, like flax, for example.
“Most people, if they’re going to do a cover crop mix, they’ll mix a grass and broadleaf,” she added. “They may do a spring or winter wheat, or even oats mixed with one of the brassicas i mentioned.”
Bauder says it’ll be up to South Dakota producers whether or not they’ll be able to plant cover crops this year. It will depend on what they want to do with their cover.
“For example, if they want to plant hay millet, it’s probably a little late to do that,” she said. “Certain grasses only need a little rain to spark emergence. Once they emerge, they’ll still need rain to grow, but they’ll be more resistant to drought than some other varieties.
“There are some drought-resistant varieties out there,” Bauder added. “But it is a risk because producers could put something out in their fields and have nothing happen.
