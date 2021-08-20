Is there enough moisture for cover crops this year?

In many areas, drought in the Plains States and the Midwest stretch back to 2020. That kind of extended dry spell can make it hard for livestock producers to grow or find enough feed for their animals, and they may find themselves at least a little short on feed supplies heading into the fall.

Fall forage cover crops are one option that many farmers have discovered in recent years to help stretch those feed supplies a little further. However, the question this fall is will there be enough moisture in the ground to make it worth spending money on seeds?

As of early August, the drought monitor has shown dryness for months in large parts of rural America, and it gets drier as you go further north. While some areas are harder-hit than others, overall, there’s a lot of dry soil in the Midwest and Plains. What does that mean for planting cover crops in the fall?

“Without the right amount of rainfall, it will be a challenge,” says Cory Brubaker, an agronomist with the Nebraska State Office of the Natural Resources Conservation Service. “In eastern Nebraska, I think we won’t have issues putting in cover crops, but it’s honestly still a little early to say. It all depends on where we’re at with moisture when it’s time to plant the cover crop.”

Brubaker did say that the counties along Nebraska’s northern border are quite dry, with “nothing growing,” especially in the northern half of each county.”

Further north into South Dakota, conditions are very dry as well. Wheat harvest was all but wrapped up, and producers were still harvesting some small grains, so there weren’t a lot of cover crops going into the ground by August. The big question is, will there be enough moisture in the ground to make it worth the money that producers will spend on seeds.