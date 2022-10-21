It’s been hot all over

The summer of 2022 was Europe’s hottest on record, according to data received from the European Commission’s (EC) satellite monitor. The EC notes nearly two-thirds of the continent experienced drought, backed by scientists who say it could be the region’s worst drought in 500 years.

When we arrived in the German state of Hessen on Aug. 31, temperatures in Kassel were in the mid- to upper-80s, something almost unheard of in Germany. Walking from the train to our hotel, it was a shock to see lawns and gardens a crisp brown, rather than the soft green I remembered from my time as an exchange student there.

We were there to attend the wedding of our 2012 IFYE (international cultural exchange student) Chiara Wagner. Arriving in time to assist with decorating the reception venue, we learned from the bride’s father that only 30 percent of the canola he had planted the week before the wedding had emerged. There had hardly been any rain all month and none was in the forecast for at least a week.

Uli Wagner was in a dilemma on what to do. Should he disk the field under and wait for rain to improve planting conditions or wait longer and hope for the best? The same feelings went for those planting winter wheat and cover crops who we visited with at the wedding reception.

Likewise, corn grown for silage for biogas production had quickly gone brown in the withering heat experienced across the continent from June through August. Silage cutting had already begun the week we arrived and was proceeding at a fast pace to obtain what feed value for gas production they could before the plants died. This was at least two weeks ahead of normal. Irrigation in Germany is rare, so producers had few alternatives to protect their crops.

The concerns among livestock producers there are similar to those here. Forage supplies for the winter will be tight as there had not been enough rain in most areas to produce more than one good cutting of hay, when normally there are two to three cuttings.

In the groom’s hometown of Waldeck, which sits on the Eder River, the Edersee was as low as it has been since the dam was built between 1908 and 1914. The reservoir is used primarily for shipping navigation and also for flood control, recreation and hydroelectric production. It is only at 13 percent of capacity this month and there are major concerns about shipping through the Weser River as releases from the dam are used to regulate the shipping lanes. This summer the remnants of three villages (Asel, Bringhausen and Berich) and a bridge across the original riverbed, submerged when the lake was filled in 1914, can be seen.

The same woes exist on the Rhine, where low water levels have put a crimp on river cruise traffic and shipping. Some cruises were disrupted in portions of the Rhine where boats had to stop due to low water, passengers and crew would disembark, load up on busses and travel to the next navigable destination on another ship and move on.

After the wedding, we traveled to Upper Bavaria to visit another friend and her husband who farm along the Czech border and also have land in the Czech Republic. The story was the same, a terribly dry summer that parched fields, lawns and gardens. Jean and Hubert Rustler had caught a decent rain on Aug. 19, so their canola was up and a stand established, but more rain was needed to give it a good start before winter sets in. They were also trying to spray the canola for weed control but needed moist conditions to activate the herbicide.

The morning we left, Hubert and Jean’s son, Reinhard, had gotten up at 4 a.m. to go spray while the dew was still on in hopes that the moisture would help.

From Hatzenreuth, Germany, we traveled to Riemst, Belgium, to visit still another farmer whom we met through an international agriculture Twitter group. Hendrik and his wife, Anita, had stopped to visit us four years ago and insisted we stop to see them when they heard we would be coming for the wedding.

Belgium has been equally hot and dry this year, and again the crops reflected the lack of moisture. However, Hendrik is a rare one in his area, as he has adopted minimum till practices on his fields while others continue to practice full tillage, including plowing. Last year was also dry in Belgium, and while his neighbors struggled to produce a crop, his corn held on with the reserved moisture in his ground and produced a fairly decent crop.

The reserved moisture is paying off again this year. While his corn yields will not be outstanding, they will be acceptable, and the tillage practices are starting to draw inquiries from his neighbors.

Lack of rain stunted growth of the cover crops that were planted after winter wheat harvest and at the time of our visit were only an inch or two high, instead of several feet.

The weather in Europe finally started to break the day we left. Hendrik and Anita sent messages as we were boarding our plane to Chicago to let us know they were receiving rain in Belgium. A week later Jean reported they had had 2.5 inches of rain in Hatzenreuth and most of Hessen had received roughly two inches with temperatures returning to their normal 50s and 60s for September.

As here in the United States, it will take months to build back the subsoil moisture reserves, but the fall rains have brought some relief to the European continent.