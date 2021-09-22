Kansas makes connections for soil health

Some Kansas farms will be connected with high speed internet in exchange for a promise to use soil health principles as part of a new pilot program.

The Heartland Opportunities, Markets & Environment (HOME) will improve broadband infrastructure along Kansas highways 81 and 83. In exchange for burying fiber optic cable alongside a farmer’s land, the farmer would be asked to implement soil health principles on at least one of their fields.

Producers participating in the pilot project will enroll one field to implement soil health principles of minimum disturbance, keeping the soil covered with plant residue, increasing diversity, keep living roots in the ground, and integrating livestock. Participants will receive a stipend to collect annual soil samples and record field operations data .

Agencies will work with local internet service providers to ensure broadband the enrolled field is internet-ready, allowing producers to use precision ag technologies to gather and transmit data. One idea is that this data will eventually allow farmers to participate in carbon markets offered by private industry. The pilot project will continue for three years, and at the end of the project producers can sell generated carbon credits at their discretion.

The pilot will be studied to determine its effectiveness in expanding broadband access and in improving soil health while considering the return on investment. Work will begin in late 2021 or early 2022.

A key part of the HOME project will enable the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) to repair its existing infrastructure and modernize the transportation system through the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program (IKE). Part of the work includes installing fiber optic cable to carry information to message boards across the state, and help future technological advancements to make roads safer through the traffic and emergency information to be displayed on message boards to drivers in real time.