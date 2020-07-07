The American Soybean Association (ASA) and Corteva Agriscience are seeking applicants for the 2021 ASA Corteva Agriscience Young Leader Program.
The two-phase educational program for actively farming individuals and couples who are passionate about the future possibilities of agriculture.
Class of 2020 members Lucas and Becky Miller said the program is a phenomenal opportunity,” they said.
They appreciated being able to interact with people involved in multiple aspects of the soybean industry. They got updates on everything from government regulation, to seed and chemicals, to trade information, and a look at trends into the future.
“The insight we received from these industry leaders was truly amazing,” the Millers said.
Phase I of the program takes place Dec. 1-4 at Corteva’s Global Business Center in Johnston, Iowa. The program continues March 2-6, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas, in conjunction with the annual Commodity Classic Convention and Trade Show.
“The Young Leader program has had a tremendous impact on the soybean industry. Many of the leaders at the state and national level got their start in this program, including me,” said ASA President Bill Gordon, a farmer from southwestern Minnesota.
“The Young Leader program is special because it focuses on the grower’s potential while helping them creating meaningful and lifelong relationships with growers from across the U.S. and Canada. This is extremely important as we work to ensure growers have the tools, they need to be profitable,” he added.
Soybean grower couples and individuals are encouraged to apply for the program, which focuses on leadership and communication, the latest agricultural information, and the development of a strong peer network. Spouses, even those not employed full-time on farm, are encouraged to attend and will be active participants in all elements of the program.
ASA, its 26 state affiliates, the Grain Farmers of Ontario and Corteva Agriscience, will identify the top producers to represent their state as part of this program.
Applications are being accepted online now. Interested applicants can visit https://soygrowers.com/education-resources/grower-education/leadership-development-programs/young-leader-program/ for additional program information and to apply. For additional program information, contact your state affiliate office or Christine Luelf in the ASA office at 314-754-1291, or cluelf@soy.org.