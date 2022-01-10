'Luck running out' for South American crop

South America’s crop conditions recently caught the attention of the North American markets, thanks to significant weather issues in some key crop-producing areas of the continent.

“It’s generally too wet in northern crop regions and too dry in the south,” said Dr. Michael Cordonnier. “They are getting a bit more rain where it’s dry, but the damage to the soybeans and first-crop corn is already locked in.”

Cordonnier is an agronomist with Soybean and Corn Advisors Inc., and an expert on South America’s crops. He spoke over the phone from his office in Hinsdale, Illinois.

As a result of the weather, Cordonnier lowered his 2022 Brazil soybean harvest estimate by 2 million bushels to a total of 138 million metric tons, with a lower bias going forward. He also dropped his minimum harvest estimate to 134 MMT and noted that StoneX also lowered its estimate to an identical 134 million.

The one thing no one knows for sure is how the wet conditions in central Brazil will impact the country’s soybeans.

By early January, some fields in central Brazil haven’t seen a hint of sunshine in over 60 days, which is highly unusual. Instead, the days are constantly cloudy with intermittent rainfall, and that combination has seeds starting to sprout inside their pods.

Only a few soybean fields are mature right now, but if others don’t get more sunshine before maturity, seeds will continue to sprout inside their pods and lower Brazil’s yield.