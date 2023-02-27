Success on the farm is often measured by efficiency. Farmers strive to be efficient by maximizing yields on the fewest acres, using larger equipment to decrease time spent in the field or choosing the vehicle with the best mile per gallon average.

What many may not realize is that their sprayer may not be working as efficiently as it could be, unknowingly decreasing profitability and the overall success of the farming operation. That’s according to Doug Applegate, Iowa farmer and co-owner of the company Praxidyn. He considers the sprayer to be one of the least efficient implements on the farm, and he wants to help farmers be more efficient, accurate and safe while working with chemicals.

“On average, 28 to 30% of engine hours are spent spraying, but the majority of the time the machine is idling. That’s a pretty big expense,” Applegate said.

He shared a recent conversation with a man from Mississippi who put 1,300 hours on his sprayer last year—600 of those hours were idling.

Mixmate, an automated chemical blending system, can reduce the hours spent idling by decreasing the time it takes to fill a sprayer and complete the paperwork. Mixmate accurately measures products by either weight or volume. Automated record keeping also creates efficiency. At the end of each mix, an automatic record is created of the products in the mix. Merging data with other systems for automatic traceability is a feature to be added in the future.

“Mixmate bridges the gap between accounting and application records on the field,” said Applegate.

The company utilizes Intersect to synchronize data between different mobile devices in the field and computers in the office. This streamlines efficiency for farming operations and commercial businesses with multiple applicators.

It is applicable anywhere chemicals are blended, from spraying acres of herbicide to mixtures for turf applications. Beyond the row crop industry, Mixmate has branched out to orchard and vineyard markets, with possible use in the forestry industry and commercial mixing operations.

Safety of the operator is a passion for Applegate. He has seen too many suffer from the effects of chemical exposure, he said. Mixmate provides a cleaner environment to transport the products through a series of flowmeters, valves and pumps. It can even rinse out the jug when empty, limiting human contact with chemicals.

With a portable, modular design, Mixmate can be modified for each operation’s unique set up. The system can connect to mobile or stationary units, such as large scales, flowmeters, truck scales and even hoppers for mixing dry fertilizers. The company is currently developing a downscaled version to accommodate smaller amounts for backpack sprayers and drones.

As a farmer himself, Applegate understands the need for efficiency and accuracy. He also appreciates the hard work required to succeed in agriculture.

At age 16, Applegate rented his first farm. When he got his driver’s license, he began taking night classes and honing his skills in metal tooling, die casting and welding. He considered becoming an engineer but had a farm to maintain.

“By the time I graduated high school, I wanted to go to Iowa State, but that meant shutting my business off,” said Applegate.

He chose to stay closer to the farm, earning a farm management degree from Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Later, Applegate ventured into night classes to learn digital electronics, software, business law, economics and accounting. Each course prepared him to start Praxidyn later in life.

Applegate said he was always building something, a trait he passed on to his two sons, Brent and Luke. Both had success with their 4-H and FFA projects at the county fair and Iowa State Fair. Their projects gained complexity each year, leading to an FFA project that would eventually be the start of Praxidyn.

The boys built a seed tender that could tell how much seed to allow and track inventory. Brent, who was a freshman in college, built the frame and hydraulic drive system. Luke, who was a sophomore in high school at the time, built the computer system.

“These basic concepts turned into what Mixmate is today,” said Applegate.

Both Brent and Luke earned agricultural engineering degrees from Iowa State University. Applegate said he always emphasized they were welcome to come back to the farm only if they wanted, not because Dad and Mom wanted them to.

Both chose to return to the farming operation after working as engineers for large ag companies. Applegate and his wife Kathy, along with Brent and Luke, founded Praxidyn.

“It’s awesome we get to work with our sons,” Applegate said.

Before deciding to pursue Mixmate, they had other manufacturing ideas. Applegate said they probably chose the hardest product in their portfolio of designs.

“We didn’t realize at the time the engineering it takes to go from prototype to product,” he said.

Fine-tuning and adjusting the architecture took many years. The first mixing system was sold in March 2017. Since then, the company has continued to expand and now has 10 employees.

“Every member of the team is valuable and greatly appreciated. They all bring a little different aspect to the table,” said Applegate.

Manufacturing is completed at Praxidyn; they even build the electronic components in-house. They outgrew the old farrowing house on the farm where they were assembling systems, a testimony to the success of the Mixmate system and the company’s dedication to helping others. In August 2021, they moved the manufacturing business to a larger facility in Avoca, Iowa.

Applegate said part of their success comes from everyone’s willingness to put in a little extra effort. His sons learned grit from their involvement in 4-H and FFA.

“As they were growing up, the word ‘can’t’ was kind of banned from their vocabulary,” Applegate said. He would help his sons solve a problem, saying, “Let’s figure out how you can do it.”

Each year, they give Innovation Awards at the Iowa State Fair to a youth in 4-H and a youth in FFA. The family judges fair projects for innovation, engineering or new skills development. Sometimes the award is given to a youth who took extra steps in the learning process.

“There’s a whole lot of kids out there who are excelling in 4-H or FFA. It’s a family-oriented thing, and they learn so much,” Applegate said.

Despite the expansion of their business, the Applegate family does not take all the credit for their success.

“Without faith in God, I don’t know where we’d be,” said Applegate. “I don’t know that we could have succeeded or gotten where we are without faith.”

This faith guides each decision on the farm and within the Praxidyn business.

With a little extra effort and a little more efficiency, maybe even a little less idling, you can also set yourself up for success.

“Opportunities are out there for everybody. If you just recognize them, they are there,” Applegate said. “That’s the really neat thing about this country. You can succeed.”