There are pros and cons to everything a farmer does. Planting cover crops in fields may reduce erosion, increase soil health and manage soil moisture, but the costly herbicides used to terminate these cover crops may run off into waterways after large rain or irrigation events.

The Papio-Missouri Natural Resources District (Papio NRD) is providing a win-win solution to this issue for producers. In fall 2022, Papio NRD acquired a new roller crimper to mechanically terminate cover crops.

Recent water sampling has indicated that Big Papillion Creek has higher than acceptable E. coli concentrations, said Armando Zarco, program supervisor and Papillion Creek Watershed coordinator.

The roller crimper will help meet the NRD’s objective of promoting conservation practices to reduce sediment—and chemicals—that discharge into the Papillion Creek.

This three-section implement is 31 feet wide with two flexible points and weighs four tons. This specific model was chosen because of its similar width to a 12-row corn planter, which Zarco said is a common size used in the area. Plus, there’s an extra foot of overlap when crimping.

The three drums have the capacity to hold approximately 50 gallons of water for additional weight. At 400 pounds a drum, about 1,200 extra pounds of downforce can be added to the roller crimper.

Hydraulic flow is required, with one remote to engage the mechanism down to ground level and another to operate the lift.

Kempcke Seeds of Blair, Nebraska is housing the roller crimper. Owner Phil Kempcke explained the concept behind the roller crimper in conjunction with the use of cover crops.

“To terminate a cover crop, you can use an herbicide like Roundup to kill it. Or you can grow it taller, run the roller crimper over it, lay it down flat and effectively kill the majority of the cover crop,” said Kempcke.

The rolling motion and weight of the roller crimper should pinch the plant stem, thereby preventing the plant from drawing up water and nutrients.

“Crimping leaves a nice mat of residue to keep from losing soil moisture through evaporation and restricts weed growth,” Kempcke said.

He and his son Nate got involved in the project because of their interest in helping the Papio NRD increase the use of cover crops to improve soil health. They are primarily a Pioneer seed dealer, but Nate has expanded into selling cover crop seed, as well.

Cereal rye, clover, triticale, wheat barley and hemp are a few options when planting cover crops. Cereal rye is the most common in the Papio NRD area.

A roller crimper provides a longer timeframe for termination. It provides the flexibility to decide whether you want to terminate the cover crop before or after planting the cash crop.

“With this, farmers can either plant their cash crop and terminate the cover crop or do either/or,” said Zarco. “Some of the concern with using chemical is you might kill your cash crop if sprayed too late.”

In its pilot year, the roller crimper will be limited for use by producers in Washington County. Logistics of hauling the unit is the main reasoning.

“It’s an ag implement with a max towing speed of 35 mph. You have to consider how long it might take to get to your field if you have to take gravel roads instead of highways,” Zarco said.

Equipped with a trailer light package, producers can tow the roller crimper with a pickup, tractor or on a trailer. Kempcke Seeds may also be able to arrange transportation if time permits.

If there is enough interest, the NRD might add more units in the future. Producers who are interested in trying the roller crimper on cover crops should contact their local NRD. Zarco is unaware of any other nearby districts at this time with a roller crimper for use, but UNL Extension offices may be able to assist, he said.

The Papio NRD acquired the roller crimper through a grant from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) in conjunction with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) under the Clean Water Act (CWA) Section 319 Nonpoint Source Water Quality Grants.

“It’s really a mutual collaboration that wouldn’t have been possible without the NDEE or EPA providing the grant opportunity to the Papio NRD,” said Zarco.

The roller crimper is a brand-new implement, waiting to debut when the weather warms. A minimal maintenance fee of $1 per acre goes directly to Kempcke Seeds to cover the cost of day-to-day managing and maintenance.

Zarco said there is a lot of interest to use the roller crimper this spring. For those who are unsure about trying cover crops for the first time or maybe had a bad experience previously, Zarco reassures them that the NRD roller crimper is intended as a pilot trial.

“We are not asking farmers to crimp a whole quarter section of 160 acres. The goal is to try maybe 5-10 acres to make their own judgment,” said Zarco. “They can get an idea if that’s the type of equipment they should invest in for the future for their farming operations.”

To learn more about the roller crimper, contact Armando Zarco at 402-350-3695 or azarco@papionrd.org.

To book the roller crimper, contact Phil Kempcke at 402-533-3122 or Nate Kempcke at 402-278-0584.