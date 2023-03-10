Millborn Seeds is expanding its retail, distribution and processing footprint into Nebraska through the acquisition of Prairie Sky Seed in Hemingford.
Based in Brookings, South Dakota, Millborn Seeds delivers customized seed solutions to farmers, ranchers and landowners in all 50 U.S. states and abroad. The company will expand its production capacity into Nebraska with Prairie Sky Seed’s state-of-the-art seed conditioning facility.
The addition will allow Millborn to expand production and cleaning operation to support a broader network of dealers and customers, company CEO Matt Fenske said in a news release.
“We look forward to being a part of the Hemingford community and plan to expand existing plant operations,” he said. “We plan to bring on new Millborn team members in the Hemingford area and increase production for the 2023 crop season and into the future.”
Prairie Sky Seed will officially become a Millborn Seeds location April 1.