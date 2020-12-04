After early moisture which morphed into a surprisingly dry August, Nebraska soybean farmers still reported largely above-average yields at harvest time this fall.
On the Wassom farm in Deshler, Nebraska, soybean yields were in the mid-80-bushels-an-acre range, and several fields were 100 bushels per acre.
“We had good rains until late June. We didn’t have to run a pivot until July,” said Joston Wassom, who grows soybeans and corn with his father Russ Wassom.
Usually, August rains drive how yields finish.
“Although nothing was record-breaking, our dryland and irrigated soybean fields brought above-average yields,” said Jeremy Heitmann who farms in Byron, Nebraska with his family.
Invaluable lessons in growing soybeans are provided through Soybean Management Field Days, sponsored by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Nebraska Extension and the Nebraska Soybean Board. This year, instead of meeting at eastern Nebraska farms in August, experts released their talks in video format Nov. 9, available at https://extension.unl.edu/statewide/enre/2020-soybean-management-field-days/.
One thing they covered was how soybean yields decline the later you plant in the season. There’s a yield penalty for delaying soybean planting in Nebraska after May 1. It generally averages a half bushels per day or about 3.5 bushels per acre per week of delay, said Jim Specht, UNL emeritus professor of agronomy and horticulture, on a field day video.
“If you have irrigated and dryland fields, plant your irrigated ones first,” he said.
On-farm trials were conducted to determine the best site-specific seed rate using precision technology. After collecting target seed rates and soybean yield data across the field, a specialist found no relationship between soil type and yield response to seed rate.
“In our experiment, if you increase seed rate by 1,000 seed per acre, then you could have as much as 0.4 bushel per acre boost in yield in some parts of the field,” said Taro Mieno, UNL department of ag economics assistant professor.
In lower productive soils, 60,000 seeds per acre was reported sufficient, but in better soils, 140,000 seeds per acre would return the most profit. Having variable rate technology with your planter can save seed costs in areas where yield doesn’t respond to an increase in seed rate.
Another UNL specialist said cereal rye cover crops could lower soil nitrate levels, which reduces soil nitrate contamination, and increase soil health.
“They planted a rye cover crop in mid-November and terminated at soybean planting in early May. Within a week of planting, we tested soil at a 4-inch depth, where most of the microbial activity occurs. Rye possibly helps prevent it from leaching,” said Katja Koehler-Cole, UNL research assistant professor.
In a corn-soybean rotation, the period before planting soybeans is when nutrients, especially soil nitrates are lost. As soil warms up microbes decompose organic matter, and no plants are there to take up the nitrogen that’s released.
“Cover crops can help avoid soil and water erosion and loss of organic matter when there’s no crop growing,” Koehler-Cole said.
For the Wassoms who grew 103 bushels per acre and won first place in the Pioneer Challenge yield contest and second place in the Asgrow Challenge with 101 bushels per acre, a big lesson this year was about plant population and plant spacing.
“If you get anything narrower than 1 ½ inch between seeds, you lose lateral growth on beans,” Wassom said. Using a 15 inch spacing on soybeans, he saw a yield advantage. “Also, my fields kept moisture longer with the canopy.”
Applying a fungicide and insecticide at initial pod set helps the Wassoms maintain plant health, get more pods and better fill.
For 2021, the Wassoms will again spray micro-essentials (manganese and multiple nutrients) after seeing advantages from making two passes through the sprayer as beans are at R1 growth stage.
“I may consider a second fungicide pass on top of it,” Wassom said.
A big challenge for Heitmann is the change in traits.
“The whole conversation around dicamba and the effects it can have on non-dicamba crops … to me, dicamba has always been a volatile chemical when sprayed in hot, humid conditions,” he said. “We switched to Enlist because we didn’t want to negatively affect our neighbors’ crops.”
Soybean Management Field Days research was conducted at farms in Hildreth, Elgin, Shelby and Arlington, Nebraska.
“23,000 Nebraska soybean farmers will receive UNL’s plot results in February, which will also be on: Cropwatch.unl.edu and the Nebraska Soybean Board website,” said Keith Glewen, Extension educator at the Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center in Ithaca.
There are 5 million acres of soybeans and 93 counties in Nebraska. One of the top five largest soybean production areas in the state is in Glewen’s east-central district.
“Although we didn’t have record breaking yields, they were much better than we anticipated, and better than average,” he said. “It reflects the resiliency of our deep loess soil and having a full profile of moisture going into the growing season.”
“Farmers I’ve spoken with were happy with yields given the dry growing season, and saw a nice price jump going into harvest,” said Scott Ritzman, executive director of the Nebraska Soybean Board.
Nebraska needs more off-season precipitation to replenish needed moisture.
Glewen recommends watching field days’ videos and podcasts regarding best management practices for growing soybeans. Growers who watch the videos and complete a follow up survey can be entered into a prize drawing. Winners will be announced during the virtual Nebraska Soybean Day and Machinery Expo online Dec. 17. Visit enrec.unl.edu/nebraskasoyexpo.