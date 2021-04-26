Nebraska considers increasing wheat checkoff

The Nebraska Wheat Board is considering a proposal to increase the amount farmers pay to the checkoff when they sell a bushel of wheat.

The rate is currently four-tenths of 1% of the value of wheat sold. At its April 29 meeting in Lincoln, the board will consider a tenth of a percent hike.

“The board wants to re-visit the issue of whether adding another one-tenth of one percent hike in the checkoff would help,” said Royce Schaneman, executive director of the Nebraska Wheat Board.

He said wheat acres have declined more than 40% since 2012 because the price hasn’t been favorable. In that time, the buying power of the dollar decreased by 20% and expenses have gone up, Schaneman noted.

The proposal is to increase the checkoff to five-tenths of a percent.

The checkoff allocates one-third of its budget to research and another third goes to international marketing. After that, funds go to domestic marketing, promotion and education.

A decade ago, the board changed the way checkoff funds were collected, moving from a flat amount for a bushel sold to a percent of the value of wheat sold. The Legislature put in a clause that they can pursue up to five-tenths of a percent, Schaneman explained.

The Nebraska Wheat Board was required to keep that first rate change in effect for one year. Schaneman says it’s now been 10 years.

Under the proposed funding formula, the increase would generate approximately an additional $150,000 in revenue for the fiscal year, he said. This varies with the number of acres harvested, yield and price at the time of sale.