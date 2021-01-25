Nebraska Corn Growers elects officers

Members of the Nebraska Corn Growers Association gathered at the Holthus Convention Center Jan. 21, for their annual meeting and a regular board meeting to elect officers.
Andy Jobman, a farmer from Gothenburg, was elected as president.
“Andy has been great to work with since he joined NeCGA in 2010,” said David Bruntz, chairman of Nebraska Corn Board and farmer from Friend. “Throughout my time working with Andy, I’ve appreci-ated his level of engagement in various local, state and national meetings. He is always prepared and ready to tackle tough issues impacting our nation’s corn industry. He’s a great active listener and takes time to hear all viewpoints. He’ll definitely be an asset to the association throughout his term.”
Jobman will serve as president for two years before a new leader is elected, and he will then transition to chairman of the board.
Dan Nerud, a farmer from Dorchester, completed his term as president of the state corn board, a posi-tion he’s held since Dec. 2018. He now serves as chairman of the board.
“It’s always exciting to welcome in new leadership, but it’s also bittersweet because we see great leaders conclude their service,” said Kelly Brunkhorst, executive director of Nebraska Corn Board. “Working with Dan has been a pleasure over these last two years and the Nebraska Corn Board greatly appreciates his commitment to the industry. Fortunately, while he may be finishing his time as presi-dent, I know Dan will continue to be very involved in the corn industry at the local and national levels, and I know we’ll be seeking his expertise from time to time.”
Brunkhorst, who also serves as the executive director of corn growers association, encourages inter-ested farmers to get involved with Nebraska’s corn industry by serving the checkoff or the association.
Other officers elected include Chris Grams of Upland, vice president and Dave Merrell of St. Edward, secretary. Re-elected to treasurer was Michael Dibbern of Cairo.
During the annual meeting, corn growers delegates elected two at-large members to the board. Ethan Zoerb of Litchfield and Dan Wesely of Morse Bluff were elected to serve three-year terms.
“We are very grateful for the volunteer efforts that our grower leadership and officers give on an an-nual basis,” Brunkhorst said. “I look forward to working alongside our leadership team and board of directors in increasing opportunities for our membership in the coming year.