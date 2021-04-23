Nebraska farmers prepare to plant XtendFlex soybeans

Hard-to-control weeds had Nebraska farmer Blake Dunaway resorting to hand-roguing in some places, but he’s looking forward to cleaner fields this year.
Dunaway, who farms in southern Nebraska near Orleans with his father-in-law Richard Ohrt, will have more herbicide options in his soybean fields when it comes to controlling pigweeds like Palmer amaranth and kochia.
This month, Dunaway was one of the first Midwest farmers to have his new Asgrow XtendFlex soybeans delivered to the farm. He planned to start planting in mid-April.
This is the first season growers in the U.S. and Canada will be able to plant the beans on a commercial scale. The European Union gave its approval to XtendFlex soybean imports last fall, and with that the final hurdle for the genetically modified beans was cleared.
Avoiding resistant weeds
It’s the first soybean with triple-stacked tolerance to dicamba, glyphosate and now glufosinate. The decision to plant the brand was especially critical to Dunaway, who like other soybean farmers, has dealt with a lot of weed pressure.
In the past, when he used Roundup Ready varieties, most of the weed pressure was on the turn rows, he said. Timing was a big deal, and XtendiMax dicamba herbicide was especially helpful in tackling pigweed and kochia.
Palmer amaranth, waterhemp and redroot have been troublesome weeds. An agronomist says it all relates to how that weed germinates all season long, how prolific that family of weeds is, and how well it can adapt and develop resistance.
“With Palmer, the best control is really preventing it from emerging, so we recommend layering your residual, and spraying post emergence when weeds are really small or before they even emerge, otherwise you’re always chasing it,” Dekalb Asgrow technical agronomist Kevin Keller said.
The best tool for resistance is using multiple modes of action that are effective against that weed in the same year.
“Layer the residual herbicide so you don’t give the Palmer amaranth a chance to emerge, and it will help avoid resistance issues in the future,” Keller said.
XtendFlex offers the extra flexibility to spray glufosinate later in the season when compared to Xtend soybeans, which don’t have tolerance to glufosinate.
Dicamba back-up
That played into Dunaway’s decision to use XtendFlex beans this year. He and his father-in-law made a calculated decision to go XtendFlex for the whole farm, right after the last harvest when taking advantage of the early order programs.
“Back in November, we still weren’t sure where the dicamba was going, with all the lawsuits,” he said.
A federal court banned dicamba use last summer after issues with drifting and damage to off-target crops. XtendiMax dicamba herbicide with VaporGrip technology meant to minimize drift was one of three herbicides that were part of the court action. The Environmental Protection Agency approved a new registration for the product that covers the next five years.
Dunaway said the new label for dicamba is more beneficial for farmers, with the only restriction being the calendar date for application. The label sets June 30 as an end-date for over-the-top spraying in most states.
“When we made our seed decision, no matter what happened with the dicamba label, we wanted dicamba tolerance,” Dunaway said.
Beans that don’t have dicamba tolerance are subject to damage and cupped leaves, he said. That means only more weed pressure. When leaves cup, it takes the crop longer to canopy and allows weeds to grow.
If the dicamba label didn’t get renewed, Dunaway and Ohrt were planning to spray Liberty glufosinate, which the XtendFlex beans can also tolerate. They use Liberty only late in the season and make the diction to do so field-by-field.
“Now, that we know where the XtendMax label stands, we like having the extra tool in our belt with the glufosinate tolerance,” Dunaway said.
Embracing technology
His family has been farming soybeans, corn and wheat since 1969. They also have a cow-calf herd.
The young farmer and his father-in-law feel that soybeans are a good crop rotation. On dryland, they farm a corn-bean-wheat rotation. They run three years of corn and one year of soybeans on their irrigated acres. Every fourth year they plant soybeans and start over.
The family has been early adopters of technology, from soybean genetics to high-speed planting. Dunaway and Ohrt grid-sample every acre on a three-year turnaround. From their soil samples, they use variable rate fertilizer, variable rate planting prescriptions.
They have seen a lot of benefit, Dunaway said: “Thanks to our high-speed planter, it has increased our yield quite well.”
Areas that have high fertility don’t get as much fertilizer, and areas that are low get more. It’s the same with seed. They raise the planting population on those high fertility areas.
“We’re not going out flat-rating fertilizer across the field because it truly doesn’t need that,” he said.
Because weeds rob yields, it made sense to invest in the latest technology in soybean genetics as well. XtendFlex trials in south central Nebraska showed yields matched the best of the highest selling Xtend varieties. Overall, Keller said XtendFlex varieties had better yields compared to the Xtend lineup as a whole.
“The bean traits need to include the dicamba tolerance, then we’re pretty happy,” Dunaway said.
Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.