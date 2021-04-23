Nebraska farmers prepare to plant XtendFlex soybeans

Hard-to-control weeds had Nebraska farmer Blake Dunaway resorting to hand-roguing in some places, but he’s looking forward to cleaner fields this year.

Dunaway, who farms in southern Nebraska near Orleans with his father-in-law Richard Ohrt, will have more herbicide options in his soybean fields when it comes to controlling pigweeds like Palmer amaranth and kochia.

This month, Dunaway was one of the first Midwest farmers to have his new Asgrow XtendFlex soybeans delivered to the farm. He planned to start planting in mid-April.

This is the first season growers in the U.S. and Canada will be able to plant the beans on a commercial scale. The European Union gave its approval to XtendFlex soybean imports last fall, and with that the final hurdle for the genetically modified beans was cleared.

Avoiding resistant weeds

It’s the first soybean with triple-stacked tolerance to dicamba, glyphosate and now glufosinate. The decision to plant the brand was especially critical to Dunaway, who like other soybean farmers, has dealt with a lot of weed pressure.

In the past, when he used Roundup Ready varieties, most of the weed pressure was on the turn rows, he said. Timing was a big deal, and XtendiMax dicamba herbicide was especially helpful in tackling pigweed and kochia.

Palmer amaranth, waterhemp and redroot have been troublesome weeds. An agronomist says it all relates to how that weed germinates all season long, how prolific that family of weeds is, and how well it can adapt and develop resistance.