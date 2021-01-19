Nebraska pulse crop producers seek membership in national organization

Nebraska pulse crop producers could soon acquire the benefits of belonging to a national organization in the same way corn and soybean producers.
According to Todd F. Scholz, vice-president of research and members services of the USA Dry Pea & Lentil Council based in Moscow, Idaho, the benefits are manifold. Primarily, he said, Nebraska producers would gain access to revenue-based pulse crop insurance.
“Membership will provide growers covered by the Nebraska Pea and Lentil Commission the availability of revenue coverage crop insurance, rather than a simple multi-peril policy,” said Roland Rushman, of Gurley. Rushman is a pulse crop producer and is leading efforts to form the Nebraska Pulse Crop Checkoff.
A Pulse Crops Checkoff would impose an assessment on field peas, lentils and chickpeas grown in Nebraska. The minimum assessment would be 1%; anything less would not allow the Nebraska commission membership into the national organization.
“We are so excited that Nebraskans plan to join the National Pulse Coalition represented by the USA Dry Pea & Lentil Council,” Scholz said. “We’ve been working with Nebraska growers for about two years; we helped write the legislation to form the state commission.”
Some of the other advantages of council membership include collective representation and communication with the federal government, as well as research, marketing and education opportunities. Bargaining power with pulse crop exporters and the food processing industry is also included.
“I say education because some Nebraska producers are planting pulse crops for the first time,” Scholz said. “We believe winter wheat farmers would be best suited to start introducing pulse crops into their rotation.”
According to University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension, in 2018, the combined acreage of field peas, lentils and chickpeas in Nebraska increased to approximately 80,000 acres. Efforts by UNL, with funding from the North Central Region of the Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education program, have resulted in better information on the agronomic traits of pulse crops.
“Pulse crops have multiple agronomic benefits,” Scholz said. “The improve soil health by introducing nitrogen. While they are a new type of crop – existing processing plants can be used.”
The use of extrusion has opened many doors to pulse crop producers, he said. Extrusion is a process where the pulse crop is ground into a dry mix before being passed through a pre-conditioner and then cooked using steam. Things like pasta, breakfast cereals, French fries, baby food, dry dog food and some snacks are made by extrusion.
“It’s funny to think you could be having field peas for breakfast, but lentils can be made into bread or cereal,” Scholz said. “There are also pet food manufacturers in Nebraska that could use locally grown pulse crops.”
Pet food companies in Nebraska include: C.J. Foods Inc., in Pawnee City; Royal Canin in Fremont; and Nestle Purina PetCare in Crete. Having the bargaining muscle of the Nebraska Pulse Crop organization behind local producers could result in their crops being used at those plants. It would save the plants money due to reduced hauling costs, he said.
Yet another benefit of belonging to the national Dry Pea & Lentin Council would be the ability to participate in the U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Research Service Pulse Crop Health Initiative, Scholz said. According to the USDA, this program coordinates expanded research in the areas of health and nutrition of pulse crops.
“We are really excited to work with Nebraska producers,” Scholz said. “We appreciate their leadership and vision.”
While the Nebraska Dry Pea and Lentil Commission already exists as a result of the passage of LB803 in July 2020, the first governor appointed board is due no later than July 1, 2021. At that time check-off will be assessed, collected and assigned to the commission and business of the commission will begin.
For more information, or to join the commission, contact Roland Rushman at rolrushman@daltontel.net.
Jon Burleson can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.