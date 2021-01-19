Nebraska pulse crop producers seek membership in national organization

Nebraska pulse crop producers could soon acquire the benefits of belonging to a national organization in the same way corn and soybean producers.

According to Todd F. Scholz, vice-president of research and members services of the USA Dry Pea & Lentil Council based in Moscow, Idaho, the benefits are manifold. Primarily, he said, Nebraska producers would gain access to revenue-based pulse crop insurance.

“Membership will provide growers covered by the Nebraska Pea and Lentil Commission the availability of revenue coverage crop insurance, rather than a simple multi-peril policy,” said Roland Rushman, of Gurley. Rushman is a pulse crop producer and is leading efforts to form the Nebraska Pulse Crop Checkoff.

A Pulse Crops Checkoff would impose an assessment on field peas, lentils and chickpeas grown in Nebraska. The minimum assessment would be 1%; anything less would not allow the Nebraska commission membership into the national organization.

“We are so excited that Nebraskans plan to join the National Pulse Coalition represented by the USA Dry Pea & Lentil Council,” Scholz said. “We’ve been working with Nebraska growers for about two years; we helped write the legislation to form the state commission.”

Some of the other advantages of council membership include collective representation and communication with the federal government, as well as research, marketing and education opportunities. Bargaining power with pulse crop exporters and the food processing industry is also included.