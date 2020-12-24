If you’ve ever thought, “This yogurt could really use some navy beans,” then you’re in luck.

There’s a new yogurt fermenting at the University of Lincoln-Nebraska, but this isn’t your run-of-the-mill “mixed berry Yoplait with bean sprinkles” type of situation. Food Processing Center/Department of Food Science and Technology research assistant professor Changmou Xu is cooking up a batch of the very first bean-based, dairy-free yogurt to develop a new niche product for dry edible beans — a No. 1 crop for Nebraska growers.

“Traditional cooking methods of these beans are tedious and time-consuming, therefore decreasing their popularity among the American population and leading to the underutilization of these crops,” Xu said. “My long-term goal is to introduce dry edible beans into the fast growing dairy alternatives market as important resources and (in doing) so, enhance the competitiveness of these specialty crops through increasing their consumption and economic value.”

A well-known protein-packed food, Xu said another reason he chose dry edible beans for this project was due to their physical similarities to soybeans — a main cast member in the alternative foods market. High in dietary fiber, iron, potassium, folate and zinc, with no saturated fat or cholesterol, the beans he selected for the yogurt — Great Northern, pinto, navy and light red kidney — could pack a mighty health punch that your average yogurt just can’t match.

Xu’s bean yogurt experiments began this year, after receiving one of 12 total grants awarded to UNL by the USDA’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, designed to increase demand for specialty crops. Within year one of the three-year project, he hopes to have an edible yogurt product completed.

The biggest challenge for year one, Xu said, is nailing down the flavor profiles.

“As these beans are different, there should be unique characteristics for each one,” he said, referring to the beans’ various aromas, and lower fat content. “Currently we don’t have a preferred flavor, but we can select the optimal ones in the near future.”

Consistency will also be a key factor for Xu and his team to investigate. Though plant-based yogurt is not a new concept, bean-based yogurt is, and as such, Xu said it will take some exploration to refine the production techniques for a pleasing end product.

The UNL researchers aren’t aiming to make a dairy yogurt copycat, though. In fact, the bean yogurt may be more comparable to soybean or pea yogurt, Xu said, or even stand in a class of its own, “but it should be favored by consumers.”

During years two and three of the project, Xu said research will focus more on determining the nutritional benefits of the yogurt, which he expects to be numerous.

“Plant-based dairy alternatives offer various nutritional benefits, such as reduced cholesterol level, improved cardiovascular health, and diabetes control,” he explained. “These benefits have led to an increase in their consumption.”

If Xu’s culinary experiments conclude with a tasty bean treat, he hopes his creation will join the many plant-based dairy alternative foods available on the market someday soon. Time will tell.

“It depends on how successfully we can develop the product,” he explained. “I hope it will finally be enjoyed by a wide variety of consumers, but its early adopter should be plant-based food enthusiasts.”

He added that it’s important to note that the bean yogurt is not intended as a substitute for dairy yogurt, but rather a way to diversify and increase the yogurt market size for consumers looking for different options.

Ultimately, he hopes to see the project’s end results strengthen the agriculture industry in Nebraska — the No. 1 producer of Great Northern beans, No. 2 producer of pinto beans, and No. 3 producer of dry edible beans overall.

It’s no mere trifle that the dairy alternatives market is projected to grow from $17.3 billion in 2018 to a whopping $29.6 billion in 2023. It’s the right time to explore the untapped potential of dry edible beans.

“I feel very excited, as I am creating value for growers, processors, and consumers with my knowledge and research activities, which also can increase the impact of my center and department, as well as my university,” Xu said. “I also feel challenged, as there are many technical problems needing to be solved. But this is the nature and fun of research.”

Katy Moore can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.

