Nebraska Soybean seeks farmers to serve on national board

The Nebraska Soybean Board is looking for soybean farmers interested in filling two of Nebraska’s four director positions with the United Soybean Board (USB), for a three-year term.
“This is a great opportunity to get involved with your soy checkoff and work toward the common goal of increasing return on investment for all U.S. soybean farmers,” Nebraska Soybean executive director Scott Ritzman said in a news release. “With the vision to deliver sustainable soy solutions to every life, every day, USB farmer-leaders are setting a clear path for research, education and promotion investments for the future.”
USB is made up of 78 volunteer farmer-leaders who oversee the investments of the soybean checkoff on behalf of all U.S. soybean farmers. Checkoff funds are invested in the areas of meal, oil and sustainability, focusing on programs and partnerships that drive demand and preference for U.S. soy. As stipulated in the Soybean Promotion, Research and Consumer Information Act, USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service has oversight responsibilities for USB and the soybean checkoff.
All checkoff paying soybean producers in Nebraska are eligible to apply. To be considered for the national leadership position, interested farmers need to submit a USDA Background Information Form before the March 17, deadline. To obtain this form, contact Ritzman at the Nebraska Soybean Board office at 402-432-5720.
The Nebraska Soybean Board members will submit a “first preferred choice nominee” and “second preferred choice alternate” for the open positions to USDA for consideration. The Secretary of Agriculture will make the final appointments. The chosen individual appointed is eligible to serve a total of three consecutive terms.
For more information about the United Soybean Board, visit www.unitedsoybean.org.