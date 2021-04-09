Nebraska Wheat Board seeking ambassadors

The Nebraska Wheat Board is accepting applications for its ambassador program for the 2021-2022 school year.
The program aims to develop college-aged students into better advocates and leaders in agriculture and to help them grow personally and professionally.
Ambassadors participating in promotional events, school visits, job shadowing and more. Upon completion of the program, they are awarded a $1,000 scholarship.
Applications are open to any full-time student enrolled in a Nebraska post-secondary school (freshmen-juniors). Students need to complete the application and submit a resume, letters of reference and a copy of their current transcripts.
The deadline is April 30. Details and the application can be found at www.nebraskawheat.com, under the “About NWB" tab, click the "Student Ambassador Program” link.
For more information, contact Sarah Morton at sarah.ahrens@nebraska.gov or 402-471-2358.