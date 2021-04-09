 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska Wheat Board seeking ambassadors

Nebraska Wheat Board seeking ambassadors

Nebraska Wheat Board logo

The Nebraska Wheat Board is accepting applications for its ambassador program for the 2021-2022 school year.

The program aims to develop college-aged students into better advocates and leaders in agriculture and to help them grow personally and professionally.

Ambassadors participating in promotional events, school visits, job shadowing and more. Upon completion of the program, they are awarded a $1,000 scholarship.

Applications are open to any full-time student enrolled in a Nebraska post-secondary school (freshmen-juniors). Students need to complete the application and submit a resume, letters of reference and a copy of their current transcripts.

The deadline is April 30. Details and the application can be found at www.nebraskawheat.com, under the “About NWB" tab, click the "Student Ambassador Program” link.

For more information, contact Sarah Morton at sarah.ahrens@nebraska.gov or 402-471-2358.

Tags

Midwest Messenger Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
What’s new in irrigation technology?
Crop

What’s new in irrigation technology?

“We’re using a lot of technology for controlling pivots and wells, and so with the AgSense technology, farmers can track and control the Valley pivots with your smartphone or computer, and you don’t have to be on site.” 

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News