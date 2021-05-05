Nebraska Wheat Board seeking farmer to represent southwest

The Nebraska Wheat Utilization, Development and Marketing Board will have an opening in District 4, representing Chase, Dundy, Frontier, Hayes, Hitchcock and Lincoln counties.
Current board member Kent Lorens has indicated he will seek reappointment.
Applications for others interested in the position are due by close of business May 26. The governor will select one board member.
Qualified candidates include those who are citizens of Nebraska, are at least 21 years of age, have been actively engaged in growing wheat in Nebraska for at least five years and derive a substantial portion of income from producing wheat.
To obtain an application, call Kathleen Dolezal, staff assistant for boards and commissions with the Nebraska Governor’s Office at 402-471-1971. Or apply online at https://governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req.
The Nebraska Wheat Board administers the checkoff and invests the funds in programs of international and domestic market development and improvement, policy development, research, promotion and education.