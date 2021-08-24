Nebraska wheat exhibits quality rather than quantity

The Nebraska Wheat Board reported earlier in the harvest season that hard late freezes, minimal moisture and one of the hottest Junes in history took its toll on the state’s wheat crop. It is true the weather had an impact on this season’s crop; still, it wasn’t all negative.
“The drier weather seemed to help,” said Royce Schaneman, executive director of the Nebraska Wheat Board. “We didn’t have to fight fungal diseases.”
The USDA estimates Nebraska’s wheat crop to come in at around 39.5 million bushels. Perhaps a bit low on average, but quality has been above average.
“Overall yield was down,” Schaneman said. “But, higher protein levels were reported, especially in the Panhandle.”
The Farmer’s Cooperative in Hemingford and the Crossroads Cooperative in Sidney each reported “very high quality” wheat. He believes the milling companies and international customers will be very pleased by that fact.
The Nebraska Wheat Board reported that dryland wheat in the northern Panhandle averaged 35 bushels per acre, 59-60 pound test weights and 11% protein. In the southern Panhandle it was reported that crops were ranging between 45-70 bushels per acre with similar test weights and protein levels.
In the southwest, the Nebraska Wheat Board reported yield ranges between 20-55 bushels per acre with an average around 35 bushels per acre. The protein average was 13.8% and the test weight reached 59 pounds. Overall, producers were pleased with how the crop performed this year.
Growers also reported sawfly damage was present throughout the fields, though the severity of it was down from the year prior. Fields with thicker stands kept the wheat standing and there was no major wind or rain storms to knock it down.
According to the Nebraska Wheat Board, along with hard red winter wheat, Nebraska also harvested around 10,000 acres of hard red spring wheat this year. The hard red spring variety began re-appearing in the state a few years ago as farmers looked for alternative wheat markets and value added products.
One of the newer markets Nebraska is exploring is the Philippines. They were one of the last trade teams to visit the state before the COVID interruption. It seems they were interested in Nebraska hard red spring wheat and could provide a large market for the crop.
“Hard red spring wheat used to be popular in Nebraska,” Schaneman said. “But, yield and quality were low and it faded away in favor of winter wheat.”
The director stated that a recent resurgence of the crop has begun, especially around the McCook area. He said that producers have identified varieties that are working better for them. These varieties also come with a remarkable 14 to 15% protein level. The potential for the crop is there, he said.
While the average field didn’t bring in as large a crop as usually, there were some notable exceptions. Several fields from all across Nebraska reported harvesting more than 100 bushels per acre. Schaneman said he spoke with four producers – one from south central, one from southwest and two from southeastern Nebraska.
They had each reported bringing in from 103 to 119 bushels per acre. Nevertheless, not everyone reaped so richly. Schaneman said despite the fact he heard encouraging news from some producers, another located just 100 miles to the west would tell him it was their worst crop ever.
This may have been qualified to the grower, though. Generally, the news was positive. That is due to the work put in by those who grow the crop.
“The producers managed their crops very well this season,” Schaneman said. “Their efforts paid off.”
