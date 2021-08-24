Nebraska wheat exhibits quality rather than quantity

The Nebraska Wheat Board reported earlier in the harvest season that hard late freezes, minimal moisture and one of the hottest Junes in history took its toll on the state’s wheat crop. It is true the weather had an impact on this season’s crop; still, it wasn’t all negative.

“The drier weather seemed to help,” said Royce Schaneman, executive director of the Nebraska Wheat Board. “We didn’t have to fight fungal diseases.”

The USDA estimates Nebraska’s wheat crop to come in at around 39.5 million bushels. Perhaps a bit low on average, but quality has been above average.

“Overall yield was down,” Schaneman said. “But, higher protein levels were reported, especially in the Panhandle.”

The Farmer’s Cooperative in Hemingford and the Crossroads Cooperative in Sidney each reported “very high quality” wheat. He believes the milling companies and international customers will be very pleased by that fact.

The Nebraska Wheat Board reported that dryland wheat in the northern Panhandle averaged 35 bushels per acre, 59-60 pound test weights and 11% protein. In the southern Panhandle it was reported that crops were ranging between 45-70 bushels per acre with similar test weights and protein levels.

In the southwest, the Nebraska Wheat Board reported yield ranges between 20-55 bushels per acre with an average around 35 bushels per acre. The protein average was 13.8% and the test weight reached 59 pounds. Overall, producers were pleased with how the crop performed this year.