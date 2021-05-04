Nebraska Wheat increases checkoff

The Nebraska Wheat Board unanimously voted to increase its checkoff from the current four-tenths of 1% of the value of wheat sold, to the suggested five-tenths.

Farmers offered several pros and cons before the vote at the April 29 meeting. Officials have said the increase is needed because wheat acres and wheat prices have been declining while expenses are rising.

“If we would have collected at that rate this fiscal year, it would’ve increased our current fiscal year budget by $150,000,” said Royce Schaneman, executive director of the Nebraska Wheat Board.

The board discussed several contracts which they weren’t able to fund this year due to budget constraints.

“Sure, you can argue right now that we have $6 wheat, but there aren’t many bushels out there to finish our fiscal year.,” wheat board member Larry Flohr said. “So, come harvest time, may be looking at $3 wheat again, and I hope not, but I think we should just look at the easier possibility of the five-tenths rate, and this is the route we should go.”

The checkoff allocates one-third of its budget to research, and another third goes to international marketing. After that, funds go to domestic marketing, promotion and education.

“The buying power of the dollar is 20% less, and we need to keep up with the times for a lot of reasons,” Schaneman said.

The board will give a 30-day notice of a public hearing and submit a note about the financial impact would have on the agency, and submit that paperwork for the governor’s signature.