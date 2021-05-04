Nebraska Wheat increases checkoff

The Nebraska Wheat Board unanimously voted to increase its checkoff from the current four-tenths of 1% of the value of wheat sold, to the suggested five-tenths.
Farmers offered several pros and cons before the vote at the April 29 meeting. Officials have said the increase is needed because wheat acres and wheat prices have been declining while expenses are rising.
“If we would have collected at that rate this fiscal year, it would’ve increased our current fiscal year budget by $150,000,” said Royce Schaneman, executive director of the Nebraska Wheat Board.
The board discussed several contracts which they weren’t able to fund this year due to budget constraints.
“Sure, you can argue right now that we have $6 wheat, but there aren’t many bushels out there to finish our fiscal year.,” wheat board member Larry Flohr said. “So, come harvest time, may be looking at $3 wheat again, and I hope not, but I think we should just look at the easier possibility of the five-tenths rate, and this is the route we should go.”
The checkoff allocates one-third of its budget to research, and another third goes to international marketing. After that, funds go to domestic marketing, promotion and education.
“The buying power of the dollar is 20% less, and we need to keep up with the times for a lot of reasons,” Schaneman said.
The board will give a 30-day notice of a public hearing and submit a note about the financial impact would have on the agency, and submit that paperwork for the governor’s signature.
The board extensively discussed moving the wheat board office. At issue is a plan from the state’s Department of Administrative Services to relocate several agriculture-related agencies, including the wheat board from the current location in the Nebraska state office building a block north of the capital, to the north part of Lincoln. It’s part of a long-term plan to bring in and put several agricultural service offices around Lincoln in a centralized location so people in need of services would have them all in one place.
The move would mean a sizable increase in rent - from $11.73 per square foot to $17.50.
“To save money on rent, I proposed decreasing our footprint and having a smaller square foot area,” Schaneman said.
The wheat office currently occupies 1,548 square feet. The drawing proposes 1,300 square feet of office space and another 615 feet of shared space. That’s a total of 1,915 square feet at the $17.50 rate, so the yearly cost of $18,000 would jump to $33,520 a year.
Schaneman plans to meet with Gov. Pete Ricketts in early May to determine if their agency can handle this move, and he said he will request additional funds to help offset the cost.
“The rumblings are that this is where they want to send us, and this is what it’s going to cost, and after a few years, we may be ‘on our own’ to take care of the rent.” Schaneman said. “When the state is the one to negotiate rental agreements, I could probably find one cheaper, but when the state gets involved, they know all the details on space requirements.”
The plan is to relocate in late 2021 or early 2022.
An official board vote will be needed at some point.
“I think they could find another place for us eventually, that may not be as nice. So, in a way, you have a voice, but you may not have a choice,” Schaneman said.
In other discussion at the meeting, the Nebraska Wheat Board contributed to the Plains Grain plot map, which shows where wheat is grown with all the rail lines, the vessel-loading facilities, and data layers for different types of wheat grown in member states. The board will get free maps made of Nebraska with that information, economic farm impact, major baking areas, and congressional districts.
The wheat board typically broadcasts its information on KRVN, but will consider a proposal by Christian Network, Bott Radio, that would re-run the programming. The board will decide during the June meeting.
Two board member positions are up for election with interest of renewing and also from others.
Also, the board welcomed Katherine Frels, new small grains breeder to the University of Nebraska, and she will replace Steve Benziger, who’s retiring after 35 years.
Epoch is the name of the new wheat variety developed at the University of Nebraska. Producers in Nebraska should be able to access Epoch seed this fall.
“We need to get more of our varieties, and be aggressive with triticale, barley and wheat,” said Mike Boehm, vice chancellor of the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources and ex-officio of the Nebraska Wheat Board. “We’re committed to working through this, with the research funds that go right back into this.”
The board also approved releasing funds to the university for 2021 research proposals in the 2021 budget.
The U.S. Wheat summer meeting is set for Nashville, Tennessee June 28 to July 2. Two board members, Bob Delsing and Tyson Narjes, and two staff members will travel there.
Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.