Winter wheat harvest is wrapped up, and Nebraska farmers came up with a decent crop after some early-season frost damage brought on by an April cold snap.
Nathan Mueller, an Extension educator with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said things looked good, especially during the early stages of harvest. He primarily covers Saline, Jefferson and Gage counties.
Reports from a producer in Washington County early during the harvest indicated some good numbers: a 64-pound test weight and 13.5% protein. Both excellent numbers, according to Mueller.
“I talked to another producer down here in Gage County who says yields ran in the upper 60s with good test-weights around 62, so the reports seem to show good quality, especially on some of the early loads that were headed to elevators,” Mueller added.
The bulk of Nebraska wheat going into the ground every season is hard red winter wheat. However, Nebraska farmers are also growing hard white winter wheat, which is more of a specialty wheat crop, so farmers typically have contracts in place before they plant that variety. Producers also appear to be growing more hard red spring wheat, which is seeded in the spring. That variety is picking up more acres, especially in southwestern Nebraska, Mueller said.
“We don’t typically grow much of it in east or southeast Nebraska because the elevators will dock you for it,” Mueller said. “They’re all set up to take hard red winter wheat in this part of the state.”
Producers in the area occasionally grow the spring variety when they want to do some dirt work or terrace work, Mueller said. Spring wheat is also an option if a hard red winter wheat stand doesn’t make it through the winter.
“They’ll just plow the winter wheat under and start over in the spring,” he said.
Larry Flohr farms near Chappel, Nebraska, and got off to a good early start on harvest before having to briefly slow down due to some higher-moisture wheat. He said part of the reason for that may be due to a few nights of freezing temperatures back in April, which put a damper on the yield.
“We lost a lot of our tillers early on because of the cold,” Flohr said. “The wheat tried to bounce back after that, but moisture was still variable in different fields. However, the quality of wheat is around 60 pounds and the protein has been between 11.5 and 13%, which is good for us.”
Mueller’s ideal time to plant winter wheat is early October after the soybeans come out, which gives farmers the best chance at getting to full yield potential. The 2019 winter wheat planting took place in mid-to-late October, which Flohr said tends to reduce the overall yield.
The weather warmed up a little quicker than normal in February and March this year, which is always a risk. Temps bottomed out toward the end of the first week in April, hitting Flohr’s winter wheat crop with the freezing temperatures that Larry Flohr referred to earlier.
Kent Lorens farms in Stratton, out in southwestern Nebraska. He said a run of hot and dry weather forced them to “hasten their pace of harvest” in July. They got a start on the wheat harvest at the end of June, which is typical for their operation. It’s also quite a contrast from last year when they got harvest going in mid-July.
“We got some good results,” Lorens said. “For our wheat, it was between 59 to 62 pounds for test weights, with 13-and-above for protein. The quality was really good while the yields were all over the board, anywhere from 35 to 60. We’ll end up with an average harvest of 40 bushels per acre.”
Some of the harvested wheat in his area did turn out with lighter test weight. Lorens’ local cooperative said it wouldn’t take any wheat with test weights lower than 54 pounds. Further west of Stratton, some of the farmers weren’t going to harvest their wheat because the test weight was too light, according to Lorens.
Mark Knobel farms in the Fairbury area and expected an “average crop.” The middle of March, which featured three days of sub-15-degree temperatures, was hard on his winter wheat. Knobel said it looks a lot better now than it did back in March.
“Wheat’s typically pretty resilient,” Knobel said during harvest in July. “I think we’re pulling yields anywhere between 50 and 70 bushels, around 20% lower than we had last year. Test weights so far are between 59 and 60.5. The overall quality around here is better than last year when scab was a problem for us.”
The March cold snap also hit his wheat hard.
“I’ve never seen wheat get froze off that badly,” he said.
The wheat also dealt with very hot weather during filling, which he called “less than advantageous.” Wheat likes it cooler and the heat was “extreme” during the filling period.
Mueller said the cold snap was the story of 2020 in winter wheat.
“A lot of the biomass was burned back, so the wheat plants were having to start growing again at the growing point,” he said. “The growing point in southeast Nebraska wheat was still below-ground at that point, so it was somewhat protected.
“Also, some of those tillers were lost to that freeze event,” Mueller added. “That meant one plant could lose several heads of wheat. When you combine that with late planting last fall, which can knock back tillers from each plant, we were short on heads for the wheat crop.”
Producers in south central and southeastern Nebraska wrapped up harvest first, with results varying widely, somewhere between 15 and 80 bushels. Test weights were between 55 and 64 pounds, while protein content ranged between 9 and 14%. Hot, dry, and windy weather combined to cause some shrinking in kernel size, while a lack of adequate moisture stunted the crop’s overall growth.
Producers in southwestern Nebraska have wrapped up the hard-red winter wheat harvest in late July. Rain slowed down harvest some. The wheat quality is good, with test weights averaging 60 pounds, and protein as high as 17%. However, yields were just in the low 20s as most of the region had been in a moderate drought all year.
Growers in the northern and southern Panhandle wrapped up in late July as well. Rainfall of up to an inch, along with some hail, slowed harvest a bit in the northern Panhandle. Yields there were about average, between 35-60 bushels, with test weights averaging 60 pounds and protein content between 10-11%.
Sawflies did some damage in the southern Panhandle, with producers losing between 5-15 bushels. Despite a long spell of very dry weather, yields were reported as “good.” The protein content was about 10.5%, with test weights at 60 pounds or higher. Yield reports average around 45 bushels.