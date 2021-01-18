New Hastings, Neb., processing facility to pull in pulse crops from four states

With demand for shelf-stable foods growing and acres of pulse crops increasing across the Midwest, a grain company is opening a new processing facility in southern Nebraska.

Columbia Grain International is preparing for a spring 2021 opening of a pulse processing facility in Hastings, Nebraska, offering a consistent 365-day-a-year marketing opportunity for farmers in four surrounding states.

CGI is repurposing a building in Hastings where they will produce a small-pack pulse line. Farmers can deliver their harvested pulse crops including dried legumes, peas, lentils, chickpeas and dried beans.

Two factors contributed to the plans to re-purpose the Nebraska building for pulse products.

“We saw a rise in pulse acres in Nebraska, Kansas, South Dakota and Colorado over the past five years,” said Tony Roelofs, CGI’s vice president of the pulse division based in Portland, Oregon. “We saw a number of producers working those crops as a good alternative in dry areas, and in fallow land, and we’ve seen that acreage grow there.”

There are areas in those Plains states where conditions are not conducive to growing row crops such as corn and soybeans.

“Pulses work really well in rotation with wheat,” Roelofs said. “It regenerates the soil in rotation with wheat, and Hastings gives those farmers a market.”

CGI buys the crops from farmers, then the company cleans and sells the product to user markets or edible markets.

The Hastings building, which has been at the site for over a decade, previously housed edible soybeans. This is the first pulse facility in Nebraska, which is served by both the BNSF and the Union Pacific railroad lines, providing access to markets domestically and worldwide.