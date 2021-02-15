New Nebraska Corn Growers president looks ahead to markets, ethanol, sustainable practices

Ready to take on the challenges as a “next generation” farmer, the new president of the Nebraska Corn Growers Association Andy Jobman works on his Gothenburg, Nebraska farm, growing yellow and white corn, soybeans and alfalfa. The fifth generation farmer also has a cow-calf herd ready to begin calving in later this month.

“I'm very excited and humbled to have been elected by friends and fellow corn farmers from across the state,” said Jobman.

He was elected at the association’s annual meeting Jan. 21, replacing Dan Nerud of Dorchester who finished his term as president and now serves as chairman of the board.

“Andy’s kind of a next-generation producer and has a nice cattle operation. He brings a nice diversity of the next generation back to the farm and looking for those opportunities,” said Kelly Brunkhorst, executive director of Nebraska Corn.

Nebraska Corn Growers elects officers Members of the Nebraska Corn Growers Association gathered at the Holthus Convention Center J…

Jobman, 34, farms with his father and brother while his wife, Becky, works in administration at a local hospital. They have a 13-month-old son, Adam.

As he began his two-year stint as president, Jobman spent some time looking ahead to the corn market this year, outlining his priorities as president, and sharing his perspective on the new Biden administration’s impact on agriculture for Midwest Messenger readers Jan. 26. Following is excerpts from his interview.

Q: What are your top priorities as president?

Jobman: Property tax reform is a huge priority for Nebraska Corn farmers and we’ll work to lessen that burden. We continue to support opening up new trade/overseas markets with countries as well as expand demand with current partners.