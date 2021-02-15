New Nebraska Corn Growers president looks ahead to markets, ethanol, sustainable practices

Ready to take on the challenges as a “next generation” farmer, the new president of the Nebraska Corn Growers Association Andy Jobman works on his Gothenburg, Nebraska farm, growing yellow and white corn, soybeans and alfalfa. The fifth generation farmer also has a cow-calf herd ready to begin calving in later this month.
“I'm very excited and humbled to have been elected by friends and fellow corn farmers from across the state,” said Jobman.
He was elected at the association’s annual meeting Jan. 21, replacing Dan Nerud of Dorchester who finished his term as president and now serves as chairman of the board.
“Andy’s kind of a next-generation producer and has a nice cattle operation. He brings a nice diversity of the next generation back to the farm and looking for those opportunities,” said Kelly Brunkhorst, executive director of Nebraska Corn.
Jobman, 34, farms with his father and brother while his wife, Becky, works in administration at a local hospital. They have a 13-month-old son, Adam.
As he began his two-year stint as president, Jobman spent some time looking ahead to the corn market this year, outlining his priorities as president, and sharing his perspective on the new Biden administration’s impact on agriculture for Midwest Messenger readers Jan. 26. Following is excerpts from his interview.
Q: What are your top priorities as president?
Jobman: Property tax reform is a huge priority for Nebraska Corn farmers and we’ll work to lessen that burden. We continue to support opening up new trade/overseas markets with countries as well as expand demand with current partners.
Market development is another priority. We fully support our existing markets and end-users of grain, and realize the great potential corn has as a feedstock for many industries and future uses.
E-connectivity and broadband access is a hurdle many face in Nebraska, particularly rural communities and agriculture. It’s kind of hit or miss. You could be right next to a fiber line, and not necessarily have access to the internet, with bigger challenges the farther away you are.
Over the last year, many have felt the limitations of current internet infrastructure as we operated in a very virtual sense. Improving that access and availability for agriculture will be vitally important for our future.
Q: What do you foresee for the corn market this year?
It’s great we’re starting the new year with a much better price level right now. Last year, we took a beating from the end of January to the end of harvest; it was a long time to sit on your inputs that are getting spent. The fact that we’re starting off a lot higher already, will give everybody a chance to get some sales in.
Q: Will there be more corn acres planted this year because of the price of corn?
I would look for us to plant an average level. This snow storm (Jan. 25) really brought in much needed moisture, and I think weather will actually dictate more than prices right now.
Q: Will most of your meetings continue being held virtually?
Our annual meeting (in late January) would generally be in December, but there was still fairly high infection levels in Nebraska. By delaying it into January, it gave people two weeks of recovery after Christmas. However, we discovered some positive aspects from conducting business virtually, and plan to integrate some of that.
Q: Any developments with ethanol?
We continue to push for E15 to replace E10 as our (national) standard base liquid fuel, which will help secure corn-based ethanol, as a renewable source of energy for generations to come.
Q: How will the new Biden administration offer farmers opportunities and challenges?
Corn farmers in Nebraska and in the rest of the country have been utilizing many practices and technologies that improve efficiencies, as well as boost soil health and capture carbon.
There will be opportunities to turn those efforts into revenue streams that help drive innovation on farms across the country.
There’s a lot of talk about helping recover the cost of producers going no-till and getting carbon markets set up around those ideas. Details are still yet to be determined, but it’s a high priority for the current Biden administration.
The Biden administration's proposed changes to the tax code might have some challenges we’ll need to address, especially potential tax burdens placed on family farms as they transition from one generation to another. We’re hopeful we can work with the administration and mold those proposals into something more friendly for agriculture.
Q: Since the word sustainability and carbon footprint are often in the news, do you have anything you’re working on for either of these topics?
I currently also serve as chairman of the Stewardship Action Team for National Corn. Corn farmers are already doing many things on their farms that are sustainable and help capture carbon.
While we are always working to improve on those practices, we need to do a better job of telling that story and documenting it.
Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.