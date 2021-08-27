New tools help farmers watering where, when it’s needed

In a challenging, dry year when farmers have needed to irrigate more than usual, farmers have an additional monitoring tool to avoid using too much water or spending more money.
New technology digs deep to give farmers information about what’s going on below the soil surface. It comes from a new partnership between Reinke Manufacturing and CropX, who acquired Crop Metrics last year.
“The CropX sensor allows us to manage the water with much more accuracy below the soil surface, so we have constant information that would otherwise be difficult to attain without this technology,” said Vince Winkler, a territory manager for Reinke Manufacturing.
Through the use of sensors, thousands of data points above and below ground let growers know their crops’ water needs. It has environmental, economic and yield benefits. By maintaining the soil water profile at an optimum level, nutrients stay in the right zone to prevent costly leaching. It also helps farmers avoid over-watering, which leads to anaerobic soil conditions that could harm plant roots.
Sensors monitor soil health, crop behavior, precise weather patterns, aerial imagery, modeling and user input to more accurately predict outcomes.
CropX soil sensors integrated with Reinke’s technological ReinCloud platform and RC10 precision management products - are available for all pivots to provide growers with irrigation schedule tools, applying water where and when it’s needed.
“ReinCloud is a web-based app paired with our precision solutions for better management. CropX sensors also report to ReinCloud, so growers can access their soil water management data, Reinke’s irrigation scheduling tools and their pivots from one convenient platform,” Winkler said.
This enables growers to manage their data, decision making and machine control through one portal.
Whether it’s through a home computer, Smartphone, tablet, or any web-connected device, ReinCloud can be accessed through their partner connections.
Setting up the CropX sensors is convenient; and is done quickly out in the field, Winkler said.
“You go in the field, drill a hole, install the sensor, you ‘wi-fi’ to it with your phone,” Winkler said.
While the farmer is there, it immediately calibrates through the soil profile and reports.
“You’re literally up and running in minutes,” he said.
Reinke began working with CropX last fall. Winkler says CropX is a unique offering for Reinke.
CropX has a group of independent consultants, and this partnership allows Reinke’s dealers to work with local CropX representatives or work directly with growers at their dealerships.
CropX is not just a sensor, it’s an agronomic insight service, Winkler said.
“Yes, it’s a piece of equipment you can install for the growing season, but on the back side of this, there’s a team of dedicated agronomists that use weather forecasts and predictive computer models to come up with meaningful irrigation scheduling for your specific field,” Winkler said.
There is room for tremendous growth with the efficiencies and income potential the tool can offer growers, Winkler said. It’s another way precision management can pay off, using technology to put the proper amount of resources in the right place to get maximum and economically efficient yield.
Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.