New tools help farmers watering where, when it’s needed

In a challenging, dry year when farmers have needed to irrigate more than usual, farmers have an additional monitoring tool to avoid using too much water or spending more money.

New technology digs deep to give farmers information about what’s going on below the soil surface. It comes from a new partnership between Reinke Manufacturing and CropX, who acquired Crop Metrics last year.

“The CropX sensor allows us to manage the water with much more accuracy below the soil surface, so we have constant information that would otherwise be difficult to attain without this technology,” said Vince Winkler, a territory manager for Reinke Manufacturing.

Through the use of sensors, thousands of data points above and below ground let growers know their crops’ water needs. It has environmental, economic and yield benefits. By maintaining the soil water profile at an optimum level, nutrients stay in the right zone to prevent costly leaching. It also helps farmers avoid over-watering, which leads to anaerobic soil conditions that could harm plant roots.

Sensors monitor soil health, crop behavior, precise weather patterns, aerial imagery, modeling and user input to more accurately predict outcomes.

CropX soil sensors integrated with Reinke’s technological ReinCloud platform and RC10 precision management products - are available for all pivots to provide growers with irrigation schedule tools, applying water where and when it’s needed.

“ReinCloud is a web-based app paired with our precision solutions for better management. CropX sensors also report to ReinCloud, so growers can access their soil water management data, Reinke’s irrigation scheduling tools and their pivots from one convenient platform,” Winkler said.