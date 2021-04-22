Oats are multifaceted in the field

Oats are a multi-purpose crop. They serve as forage, a grain crop, cover crop or a “nurse crop” that can help other forages get established while blocking weeds.
“The oats keep weeds small and shade them out … so the weed can’t get big and produce any seed,” said Nic Podoll, Midwest Organic consultant with Rodale Institute.
For weed control, Podoll suggests getting the oat crop in the ground early, as it comes up fast.
The crop also provides added forage for that first cutting of new alfalfa. Red clover can also be established in the same way.
The higher oat-producing states include Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, and now into Canada.
Production has shifted further north due to climatic changes. The crop don’t tolerate much heat for too many days in a row, and if it doesn’t cool down enough at night, that creates issues with filling grain properly, as well as crown rust concerns. Warm and muggy nights are bad for oats.
“My dad and my uncle always talk about how nice it was to grow oats back in the 1960s when it got down into the 50s at night,” Podoll said. “But now, nights seem to get down into the 70s and it’s more humid, and that is tough in southern North Dakota.”
Kansas and Nebraska farmers grow oats, although another cover crop specialist agrees South Dakota is a sweet spot for oats.
“They’ve done a lot of research and are the leader of oats up there,” said Keith Berns, who co-owns Green Cover Seed in Bladen, Nebraska, with his brother Brian.
South Dakota ranked first in oat production last year, producing an estimated 10.78 million bushels, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service. Minnesota was second, followed by Wisconsin, North Dakota and Iowa.
Most of the oatmeal oats come from the Dakotas and Canada. For oatmeal, they want a dense, heavy oat, which is hard to get that high a test weight in the south. Most oats grown further south are used for livestock feed.
“Growing oats in the central Plains might not be as good as the Dakotas, but it’s not impossible,” Berns said.
Out of the 60,000 to 70,000 bushels of oats Green Cover Seed sells each year, 95% aren’t planted to for grain. They’re grown either for cover crops or forage, according to Berns.
As a cover crop oats help improve soil, nurturing and supporting the mycorrhizal fungi which help nutrients and water extend far into the soil.
Berns typically recommends planting oats within a mix. Oats and peas go well together, or with lentils, sunflowers and collards.
If you’re growing oats for grain production, then heat is a big deal. Too much at the wrong time will really hurt grain yield and test weight, Berns said. Heat is not nearly as much of a factor in oats for forage production, as the majority of the vegetative biomass is grown before the heat of the summer.
The Central Plains has two oat seasons, from February to April and July to September.
If planting oats in late summer, Berns said black oat will be more winter-hardy.
“The earlier you can plant, the better. You have a better chance when it’s not as hot while it’s trying to flower or head fill,” he said.
Plant as soon as the soil temperature gets into the low 40s, usually in March.
Managing fertility is also important. Excess nitrogen can delay the vegetative state, Podoll said. It won’t flower, delaying grain filling, and there risk of cutting yields.
With forage production, more nitrogen is better, but too much could convert into vegetation, making oats grow taller and heavier and causing them to fall over.
It takes half the moisture to grow oats as a forage crop than a grain crop.
One main challenge with oats is crown rust disease, which can reduce yields.
“Crown rust needs to be killed with a fungicide, however, in organic systems, we’re relying on the plant to have resistance,” said Podoll, who recommends selecting a variety that has good resistance to crown rust.
Podoll grew up on his family’s organic small grains and vegetable farm in southeastern North Dakota, where he assisted his father and uncle with variety trials of oats on their farm.
“Organic farming is all I’ve done,” said the 35-year-old.
His favorite oat variety is Saddle. It’s good grain production, he said because it doesn’t grow as tall as other varieties, stands up well and is easier to put through the combine.
Goliath, being tall and leafy with a lot of biomass, is more of a forage crop for baling or silage. It will produce good oats with decent crown rust resistance, Podoll said, but it grows tall. If it’s raised for grain and gets wet, it will fall over and cause lodging.
“Hayden, another oat, originated in South Dakota. From studies Podoll has seen, it has a decent resistance to crown rust and is a “pretty solid” option.
Polansky Seed, a family-owned company celebrating 80 years in Belleville, Kansas, has a seed cleaning facility and drills 1,000 production acres for certified seed oats. They’ve seen oats become more popular in recent years, especially as a cover crop.
It’s an all-around good agronomic prospect in the spring, said Polansky operations manager Brett Grauerhoz. They can be used before row crops, and some more progressive cover croppers intercede it within soybeans and corn.
“When you look at the prairies,” Grauerholz said, “Mother Nature keeps something growing year-round, and as we try to replicate that, oats are becoming more of a staple.”
Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.