Oats are multifaceted in the field

Oats are a multi-purpose crop. They serve as forage, a grain crop, cover crop or a “nurse crop” that can help other forages get established while blocking weeds.

“The oats keep weeds small and shade them out … so the weed can’t get big and produce any seed,” said Nic Podoll, Midwest Organic consultant with Rodale Institute.

For weed control, Podoll suggests getting the oat crop in the ground early, as it comes up fast.

The crop also provides added forage for that first cutting of new alfalfa. Red clover can also be established in the same way.

The higher oat-producing states include Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, and now into Canada.

Production has shifted further north due to climatic changes. The crop don’t tolerate much heat for too many days in a row, and if it doesn’t cool down enough at night, that creates issues with filling grain properly, as well as crown rust concerns. Warm and muggy nights are bad for oats.

“My dad and my uncle always talk about how nice it was to grow oats back in the 1960s when it got down into the 50s at night,” Podoll said. “But now, nights seem to get down into the 70s and it’s more humid, and that is tough in southern North Dakota.”