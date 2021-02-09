Plan early for spring weed control

Even in the dead of winter, farmers are immersed in the dichotomy of also thinking about weed control to get ahead of the game when spring arrives.

The biggest weed pressure in Nebraska and Kansas come from pigweeds, waterhemp, giant ragweed kochia and multiple grass species.

It’s important to build a foundation for your weed control program to get your crop off to a good start. Early weed pressure can quickly cause yield losses.

“Start clean, with early residual herbicides,” said Aaron Burke of the herbicide company Atticus.

The smaller the weed, the easier it is to control. Getting a handle on things early also makes weeds easier to tame while the season progresses. As subsequent flushes of weeds emerge throughout the season, there will be fewer of them and you’ll have a wider application window to control them.

To achieve a clean start, Burke suggests using tank mixtures with multiple modes of action.

Reach out to your local retailer and ask for their guidance based on the needs of your individual farm, he said. Growers should communicate what crops they have, what trait platforms they’re using and what fields they’re in.

“Building that plan with your local retailer is the first step in ensuring a successful crop,” said Burke, who covers the central U.S. for Atticus from his home base in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin.

Planning ahead makes sense, he said. Remedying an issue can be more costly and less effective.

No herbicide will give you total control over weeds, but some early planning and a targeted approach can help curb problems and let crops thrive.

Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.

