Plan for 2023 at Nebraska Soybean Day

Farmers can plan for 2023 with discussions on the past year and its many challenges while focusing on making the new year profitable.
That will be the focus at Nebraska Soybean Day and Machinery Expo, set for Dec 15 at the Saunders County Fairgrounds in Wahoo. The expo, which begins at 8:30 a.m. and concludes at 2:15 p.m., will be in the Gayle Hatton Pavilion at the Saunders County Fairgrounds in Wahoo.
The event opens with coffee, donuts and the opportunity to view equipment and exhibitor booths. Speakers start at 9:10 a.m.
This program is sponsored by Nebraska Extension, the Nebraska Soybean Board, Saunders County Soybean Growers Organization and private industry.
Presenters include university researchers and specialists, Nebraska Soybean Checkoff representatives, soybean growers and private industry representatives:
After opening comments at 9:10 a.m., the topic will be Tricks and Tools to Survive Drought, War, Inflation and Long Tails with Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing & Management LLC.
These are the best of times and worst of times for corn and soybean producers. Old crop selling prices are hovering not far from 10-year highs, but bids are lower for 2023 production. Inflation is at 40-year highs, making input costs and availability a challenge. More than 80% of the US in some sort of drought going into winter. That could significantly impact 2023 yields if the weather doesn’t change. And the Russia/Ukraine war is disrupting export channels.
In two one-hour sessions, Brugler will bring you up to speed on these market drivers. He’ll also introduce you to the “short crop, long tail” price pattern and how it might play out. You’ll learn how to recognize when a black swan exception to the rules is happening, and which of the more than 30 marketing tools available to the average corn or soybean producer are most appropriate.
Next up in an update on the Nebraska Soybean Checkoff. A talk on transition planning is set for the afternoon.
Do you have a plan for your operation when you are gone? Will you be transitioning or succeeding your operation? Extension educator Allan Vyhnalek will explain the difference and offer his current thoughts on how to plan for either outcome in his talk, “Farm Transition or Succession, There is a Difference!”
The other afternoon talk will focus on pest control. Soybean stem borers are becoming more widespread in Nebraska soybeans. What does past research tell us about whether insecticides are an effective management practice? Nebraska Extension’s Bob Wright will present “Soybean stem borer: Does it pay to treat for this insect?”
Producers will be able to visit with representatives from seed, herbicide, fertilizer and equipment companies and during a 30-minute break at 10:15 a.m.
The Saunders County Soybean Growers Organization requests that each participant bring one or more cans of nonperishable food that will be donated to the local food pantry.
Complimentary noon lunch will be served.
Registration is available the day of the expo at the door. There is no registration fee.
For more information about the program or exhibitor information, call 402-624-8030 or email anygren2@unl.edu. More information can be found at https://enre.unl.edu/nebraskasoyexpo.