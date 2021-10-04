 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Preparing grain bins for harvest

Preparing grain bins for harvest

  • Updated
GSI bin crosswalk

Petersen AG Systems installed a crosswalk between Greg Owens’ new GSI bin and an older bin. That way he wouldn’t have to descend one bin and then climb all the way back up the other.

 Midwest Messenger photo by Jon Burleson

Karl Guetter, Director of Farm Sales for GSI, has some suggestions for his fellow grain producers before they start harvesting.

He offers this checklist:

  1. Schedule a dryer inspection with your local dryer service provider;
  2. Re-stock service parts. Those little items that can wear out over a season;
  3. Check and clean all electric boxes and cabinets;
  4. Check any electric devices for burnt, loose or discolored wires;
  5. Bump and run all motors. Make sure the bearings are free and lubricated;
  6. Check belts and chains for tension and lubricate where necessary;
  7. Look for heat marks on leg trunking and conveyors (This would indicate misaligned belts and chains, Guetter said.)
  8. Check bin sumps. Make sure they are free of debris and lubricate if necessary. (This is the one people forget the most, he said.)

“Once you get these knocked out, you should be good,” Guetter said.

Tags

Midwest Messenger Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News