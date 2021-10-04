Preparing grain bins for harvest

Karl Guetter, Director of Farm Sales for GSI, has some suggestions for his fellow grain producers before they start harvesting.
He offers this checklist:
- Schedule a dryer inspection with your local dryer service provider;
- Re-stock service parts. Those little items that can wear out over a season;
- Check and clean all electric boxes and cabinets;
- Check any electric devices for burnt, loose or discolored wires;
- Bump and run all motors. Make sure the bearings are free and lubricated;
- Check belts and chains for tension and lubricate where necessary;
- Look for heat marks on leg trunking and conveyors (This would indicate misaligned belts and chains, Guetter said.)
- Check bin sumps. Make sure they are free of debris and lubricate if necessary. (This is the one people forget the most, he said.)
“Once you get these knocked out, you should be good,” Guetter said.