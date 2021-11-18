Pressure is on: Plan now for attacking next season’s weeds

After soybean harvest, a common sight this fall was strips left uncut where weeds grew tall.

Some farmers opted to drive their combines around thick patches rather than getting caught up in a mess of stems or spreading seeds and exacerbating the problem.

“Waterhemp is the main culprit this year. As usual, that’s always the difficult one for guys to control,” said Gentry Sorenson, agronomist for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, based in the northwestern corner of the state.

Some weed patches got out of hand because conditions for early-season spraying were challenging. Windy spring days reduced timeframe for applying herbicides. Those using herbicides with temperature restrictions found it difficult to find a day during June’s heat wave when conditions were right.

Weeds have also developed resistance to certain herbicides. Those who used Corbra, Flexstar and other PPO-inhibiting herbicides to combat waterhemp in the past had difficulty controlling with those products this year, Sornenson said. Waterhemp populations showed resistance to some of those early-summer post-emergence products with a mode of action known has Group 14 PPO-inhibitors (for protoporphyrinogen oxidase).

To help keep the weed problem from cropping up again next year, Sorenson said to start with a clean seed bed.

“Using a good residual will be a key,” he said.

If using no-till methods, he said to use a burn down herbicide application. Overlapping residuals, and placing those with a post-emergent application can help, too.