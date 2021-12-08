Quick turn-around on crop scouting imagery offers growers an edge

Jon Burleson

Midwest Messenger Reporter

If time is important to you as a grower, then getting information about your fields and crops in a judicious manner would be a benefit of enormous value. Sentera, a crop-scouting sensor company out of Minneapolis, Minnesota, has made it their mission to gather such information and return it in an easy-to-use format in as little an interval as possible.

Sentera is one of the companies working with Landus Cooperative in Iowa as part of their new Innovation Center. Their FieldAgent software, gathered through drone-mounted sensors, can monitor, detect and share information with clients so they can make decisions quickly.

Colby Woods, a Channel seedsman in Nebraska works with Sentera. He first learned of the company through Channel. He said the acre-by-acre view of crops can identify exact locations and the scope of intervention needed on the part of the grower.

As an example, he cites the time a client noticed he needed to apply fungicide to his crop. The sensor had captured the troubled area, previously. About 10 days after the application of the fungicide, the drone scouted the crop again. The imagery showed a noticeable difference, Woods said. The area where the application was made showed darker green.

Sentera FieldAgent generates color-coded PDF maps of a client’s entire crop. The colors range from green, for doing well; to yellow, for watch/alert; to red, for issue that needs to be addressed. The data is collected by a drone-mounted sensor. Sentera has a proprietary drone, the Sentera PHX fixed-wing drone. Growers can purchase this drone or use one of their own, Woods said.