Quick turn-around on crop scouting imagery offers growers an edge
Jon Burleson
Midwest Messenger Reporter
If time is important to you as a grower, then getting information about your fields and crops in a judicious manner would be a benefit of enormous value. Sentera, a crop-scouting sensor company out of Minneapolis, Minnesota, has made it their mission to gather such information and return it in an easy-to-use format in as little an interval as possible.
Sentera is one of the companies working with Landus Cooperative in Iowa as part of their new Innovation Center. Their FieldAgent software, gathered through drone-mounted sensors, can monitor, detect and share information with clients so they can make decisions quickly.
Colby Woods, a Channel seedsman in Nebraska works with Sentera. He first learned of the company through Channel. He said the acre-by-acre view of crops can identify exact locations and the scope of intervention needed on the part of the grower.
As an example, he cites the time a client noticed he needed to apply fungicide to his crop. The sensor had captured the troubled area, previously. About 10 days after the application of the fungicide, the drone scouted the crop again. The imagery showed a noticeable difference, Woods said. The area where the application was made showed darker green.
Sentera FieldAgent generates color-coded PDF maps of a client’s entire crop. The colors range from green, for doing well; to yellow, for watch/alert; to red, for issue that needs to be addressed. The data is collected by a drone-mounted sensor. Sentera has a proprietary drone, the Sentera PHX fixed-wing drone. Growers can purchase this drone or use one of their own, Woods said.
“Lots of growers have drones,” he said. “I use a DJI Phantom Pro 4, but the sensor is adaptable to practically any model.”
With the drone, the sensor can scout 400 acres per hour, Woods said. The sensor stores the data on a mini-SD card. Woods can then upload the data to FieldAgent. Sentera will send back an analytical image of the crops.
One of the most useful times to do this type of crop scouting is during the V2 stage of corn, Woods said. In May, a few weeks after planting, FieldAgent can do a stand count and population count, he said.
“This allows growers to get off to a stronger start,” Woods said. “They can efficiently and effectively capture every acre and use that data to optimize decisions and improve outcomes.”
Another great thing about using FieldAgent, is that while it is scouting, growers can walk their crops. They can relax knowing that FieldAgent will give them 100% coverage and show them how things have developed above ground since planting, Woods said.
“While the drone is doing its thing, the growers can take some time to do some digging and check roots,” he said.
These counting fly-overs can be done up through canopy development, Woods said. From then until tasseling, FieldAgent can compile season-long field health imagery reports. When tasseling occurs, a stand and population count can be done for comparison, he said.
“A tassel count serves as a stand count,” Woods said. “The late season view gives a good prediction of what was different this year and what kind of yield to expect.”
Woods also readily admits that other companies have good imagery software, as well. The thing that sets Sentera apart is the time saving turn-around. As mentioned, the Sentera sensor can do a stand count on 400 acres in one hour. Then, the data is uploaded to FieldAgent.
“It takes other companies at least 24 hours for them to return a report,” Woods said. “Sentera’s software is so good they can do it is in less than two hours.”
Basically, within minutes of the scouting fly-over a grower can have a detailed map of their field. Then within two hours they can be downloading a color-coded PDF map with trouble areas highlighted and get suggestions for how to improve them.
This makes the decision-making window for growers much larger, Woods said. They can have more time to make a better decision – such as applications or re-planting before a weather event. It also helps prioritize fields, if multiple fields are in use, he said.
Another bonus is that FieldAgent works with Climate FieldView. Woods said havinf FieldView isn’t necessary, just more convenient and it is easy to do. He can just as readily transmit the FieldAgent imagery to a growers email account.
At this time, FieldAgent is designed to be used on corn, soybean and cotton fields. Sentera is working to expand that list. Weed pressure mapping is also available, Woods said.
Jon Burleson can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.