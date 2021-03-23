Rains give crops a ‘glimmer of hope’

As planting season approaches, the mid-March rains were a blessing for farmers in the central Plains who have been facing abnormally dry conditions and in some cases drought.
“It is interesting to look at the Drought Monitor, provided by the National Drought Mitigation Center at UNL (University of Nebraska-Lincoln) and the changes over the last couple weeks,” said Tom Hoxmeier, Nebraska Soybean Board spokesman.
Compared to the previous week, the post-storm map shows an improvement by one category across Nebraska, which made an especially big difference in drought-ravaged southwestern Nebraska and the Panhandle.
Kansas also benefitted from the appreciable rainfall. The mid-March rain event helped eliminate drought in many parts of Kansas, producing drought-free conditions across 55% of the state.
“Extreme drought was reduced from about 10% of the state to less than 1%, confined to the southwest corner areas of Kansas,” Kansas State Climatologist Mary Knapp said.
Humboldt in southeast Kansas received 2.44 inches of rain, Peck (southern) had 2.84 inches, Westphalia (east) received 2.63 inches.
The rains put much needed water into the soil profile. The question is always how much moved into the soil versus how much ran off. Central City, Nebraska, northeast of Grand Island, received 4-5 inches of rain and no snow.
“The fact that the rain came over a 36 to 48 hour period should have given it time for a large portion to move into the soil. However, many of the streams in the central and east parts of Nebraska did come up to close to flood stage,” said Steve Melvin, Nebraska Extension Educator in irrigated cropping systems at the Merrick County Extension Office in Central City.
After struggling with extreme drought, the Nebraska Panhandle’s much-needed 2-3 inches of moisture on March 13-14 came as rain, then snow.
“The snow ranged from 8 inches to 20 inches, depending on when it turned from rain to snow. The moisture was greatly needed for our winter wheat crop, some of which had not even germinated. It is also of huge value to our range and pasture land,” said John Thomas, Nebraska Extension educator in crops and water at the Box Butte County Extension in Alliance.
But the rain and blizzard conditions with wet snow were a challenge for ranchers who are calving, he added.
The moisture will help recharge subsoil moisture.
The Scottsbluff, Nebraska airport recorded 18 inches of snow. Snowfall estimates from a satellite indicated 16-30 totals fell across the northwest and southwest corners of the Panhandle. Otherwise, the western one-third of the Panhandle received 8-16 inches.
North of Alliance, the snow spread eastward across the northern Panhandle, leaving a swath of 4 inch to 8-inch totals from the northeastern Panhandle through the northern Sandhills.
In northeast Nebraska, the moisture was primarily in the form of rain, amounting to 2-3 inches.
“This was very welcome, as it helped to alleviate the lingering moderate to severe drought conditions in this portion of the state. This will benefit our soil moisture recharge for the upcoming corn and soybean crops,” said Wayne Ohnesorg, Nebraska Extension Educator for Madison, Pierce and Antelope counties.
The greatest 24-hour rain total for that storm was provided by the NERain observers. Two-day storm totals peaked at 6.9 inches near Hastings, with second place being 6.78 inches at Benedict.
“A broad area from just west of Red Cloud east northeast to a line from Columbus to Seward reported 4 inches or greater moisture for the storm. A total of eight stations recorded more than 6 inches of precipitation for total storm moisture,” said Al Dutcher, Agricultural Extension Climatologist, Nebraska State Climate Office.
Dutcher also said, across Nebraska, the National Weather Service near Omaha reported that Lincoln received 3.79 inches of rain that weekend, Kearney 4.67, York 4.89 inches. The North Platte National Weather Service office reported Broken Bow received 3.35 inches and North Platte 3.32 inches. From the Goodland office, McCook received 2.21 inches.
“For most of western Nebraska, this was the first widespread heavy precipitation event in over a year. Although it is a start, it will likely take several more storms of this magnitude to erase the 2020 drought memories,” said Dutcher.
He said it gives ranches and row croppers a glimmer of hope going into this growing season.
“It relieves some of the concern for available moisture as wheat in Kansas is coming out of dormancy, and for spring planting,” added Knapp, the Kansas State Climatologist.
Most of the wheat crop in the central Kansas corridor seems to have come through the late February freeze spell without severe damage, according to Kansas agronomist Stewart Duncan.
“In addition to this latest March rain, more timely rains in April and May should get us home,” said Duncan, Kansas State University Extension Specialist in crops and soils for the northeast region.
There’s potential for another storm system to produce widespread moisture and potentially accumulating snowfall at the end of March for Montana, South Dakota, North Dakota and the northern half of Nebraska, Dutcher said.
April’s precipitation outlook appears hopeful for rainfall in parts of Kansas, too.
Outlooks for all of April favor above normal temperatures with an increased chance of below normal precipitation in the west, and equal chances of above or below normal precipitation in the east, said Knapp.
The increased surface evaporation from rainfall results in increased atmospheric moisture and could also amplify moisture across the region.
“That moisture helps fuel storms, which then recharge the soil moisture. However, overall storm track and persistence will be the overall determiner of this trend into summer,” said Christopher “Chip” Redmond, Kansas Mesonet manager.
Plans for planting are moving along.
“Many have already applied fertilizer and purchased seed and other inputs. So, we wouldn’t expect a big change in planting. However, the rains are extremely helpful for the sub-soil moisture and our overall attitudes during planting season,” said Josh Roe, vice president of market development and policy for Kansas Corn in Manhattan.
Nebraska Corn officials also feel positive.
“The recent rains/snow will help build moisture in the soil profile, which is good during these dry times,” said Kurtis Harms of the Nebraska Corn Board.
There were several reports in eastern Nebraska of “muddy” rain in mid-March.
“Rain fell with some light mud embedded in the storm system in Texas overnight Sunday into Monday morning (March 14-15,) as it moved into Nebraska,” said Michael L. Moritz, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hastings.
Further west, there were layers of dust-contaminated snow.
“The light, misty format during part of the storm is perfect for this type of deposition,” Knapp said, “wet enough to wash the dust out of the atmosphere, but not heavy enough to clear it off of surfaces like cars.”
Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.