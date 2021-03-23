Rains give crops a ‘glimmer of hope’

As planting season approaches, the mid-March rains were a blessing for farmers in the central Plains who have been facing abnormally dry conditions and in some cases drought.

“It is interesting to look at the Drought Monitor, provided by the National Drought Mitigation Center at UNL (University of Nebraska-Lincoln) and the changes over the last couple weeks,” said Tom Hoxmeier, Nebraska Soybean Board spokesman.

Compared to the previous week, the post-storm map shows an improvement by one category across Nebraska, which made an especially big difference in drought-ravaged southwestern Nebraska and the Panhandle.

Kansas also benefitted from the appreciable rainfall. The mid-March rain event helped eliminate drought in many parts of Kansas, producing drought-free conditions across 55% of the state.

“Extreme drought was reduced from about 10% of the state to less than 1%, confined to the southwest corner areas of Kansas,” Kansas State Climatologist Mary Knapp said.

Humboldt in southeast Kansas received 2.44 inches of rain, Peck (southern) had 2.84 inches, Westphalia (east) received 2.63 inches.

The rains put much needed water into the soil profile. The question is always how much moved into the soil versus how much ran off. Central City, Nebraska, northeast of Grand Island, received 4-5 inches of rain and no snow.

“The fact that the rain came over a 36 to 48 hour period should have given it time for a large portion to move into the soil. However, many of the streams in the central and east parts of Nebraska did come up to close to flood stage,” said Steve Melvin, Nebraska Extension Educator in irrigated cropping systems at the Merrick County Extension Office in Central City.