Ready joins Nebraska Soybean Board

Nebraska Soybean Board

Anne Meis, left, Ruth Ready and Larry Tonniges were elected to the Nebrask Soybean Board this summer.

 Submitted image

Former Midwest Messenger Producer Progress Reporter Ruth Ready has taken on a new role. She was elected this summer to the Nebraska Soybean Board, representing District 3.

Ready farms in Dodge County near Scribner, Nebraska.

Two other board members were chosen at the July election. Anne Meis of Elgin was re-elected to a third term representing District 1. Larry Tonniges of Utica ran unopposed for the District 6 seat. He previously served on the board from 2015-2018.

“A special thank you to all the candidates who took time out of their busy schedules to run in this year’s election,” said Scott Ritzman, executive director of the Nebraska Soybean Board. “As the soybean industry continues to evolve and face challenges, we look to our board to invest your checkoff into projects that benefit all soybean farmers in Nebraska.”

The elected board members will serve a three-year term beginning Oct. 1.

