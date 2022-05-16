Regenerating growth post-fire in fields and pastures

The devastation a fire can cause lingers long after the smoke and smoldering ash dissipates. With the recent fires in Nebraska, farmers and ranchers may question the long-term effects on their farm land and pastures. Nebraska Extension educators Randy Saner and Chuck Burr offer guidance about what action farmers and ranchers can take to help their land recover for productivity this year.
Pastures
All perennial cool- and warm-season grasses can regrow following a fire with adequate moisture. Cool-season grasses with growth at the time of the fire will be set back but should recover over time.
If the fire within the bunch/crown of the plant was very hot, the fire may have caused death or partial death of the grass. Also, a good portion of warm-season grasses that were disked may be damaged or killed.
For warm-season stands that are thin, producers have three options:
- Reseed with the same warm-season mix immediately.
- Observe how much grass comes back over time, reseeding later for the following growing year if necessary.
- Plant a summer annual forage for hay and cover if the stand was severely damaged. Replant pasture the following spring.
Prior to reseeding, smooth and firm the ground that is rough. Areas that were disked to stop the fire are candidates for dirt work.
Moreover, fence off livestock from reseeded or regenerating areas until grass is well-established for healthy plant development.
Moisture is of key concern for regrowth of pastures, especially those that were in the fire path. In addition, loss of litter and residue can increase moisture loss. Rainfall in May and June will be most critical and should be the guiding factor for management decisions, such as stocking rates and grazing dates.
Delay grazing turnout up to one month, in response to both fire recovery and drought potential. Doing so will maximize plant growth and the longevity of your pasture for the grazing season. To further strengthen plant health and vitality, practice rotational grazing. Plants that are grazed continually become weakened, resulting in a reduced stand overtime. This is even truer for pastures that experienced a fire.
In addition to shortening grazing time and rotating pastures, reduce stocking rates in those pastures. The goal is to leave adequate residue to replace the residue material and plant litter lost during the fire.
Examine fence lines for damage. According to a study by Oklahoma State University, electric fence posts and barbed wire show little to no impact due to routine prescribed burning or wildlife. Wooden fence posts should be individually assessed to ensure they are not damaged or broken. When replacing posts, steel T-posts can be used temporarily, but wooden fence posts are preferred.
Cropland
As with pastureland, cropland also loses litter and residue during a fire event. Plant a cover crop as soon as possible after the fire to protect the exposed soil surface. Examples include oats, rye, winter wheat or a cover crop mix. Space rows narrowly (7.5 inches) for best protection. The cover crop is terminated after several weeks of growth so that the field crop can be planted. Pre-irrigation may help restore moisture to the soil prior to planting.
If planting a field crop is going to be delayed, corn with a short maturity season or a grain sorghum can be planted in late May or early June and still yield considerable grain production. Another option is drilling forage sorghum or sedan grass, which provides both soil protection and forage for livestock.
Successful cover crop and field crop growth is contingent upon rain. If drought conditions continue, farmers should consider emergency control options for ground left bare from fires. These include emergency tillage to create ridges and clods, as well as applying livestock manure to the field. If possible, irrigate to increase soil moisture. To learn more about emergency control options for wind erosion, go to https://cropwatch.unl.edu.
The following websites include information to help producers after a fire or during a drought:
