Research recap: UNL Extension provides opportunity to hear on-farm results from Nebraska farmers

Growers have an opportunity to hear the latest crop production results right from the Nebraska farmers who partnered on their production practices with University of Nebraska Extension educators.
On Feb. 17 participating farmers will share results from the 2021 growing season during the interactive on-farm research network meetings, which will highlight practices and new technologies.
More than 80 on-farm projects were conducted across the state, growing corn, soybeans, wheat and dry edible beans.
“Nebraska Extension educators have been working with farmers across the state in farmers’ fields using their equipment relevant to their geography, their soil and the weather conditions they experienced in 2021,” UNL Extension Educator Laura Thompson said. “It really covered the state pretty well.”
Several farmers examined seeding rates in soybeans and saw a lot of success in reducing both seeding rates and input costs while maintaining yield.
Some of the cutting edge research related to sensor-based nitrogen management and crop model-based nitrogen management. The goal is for producers to apply nitrogen very precisely when and where it’s needed using variable rate applications directed by sensors or crop models.
“We’ve been working with these models for two years now, and producers want to see if they can make more site-specific applications to maximize their nitrogen fertilizer input,” Thompson said.
Producers are very involved in the research process, Thompson said, and they are looking forward to sharing their results with a lot of discussion.
“These meetings are so powerful because we get to hear from the producers themselves who are actually doing these studies, and it allows other growers and others in the industry to ask questions that they want to know,” Nebraska Extension Educator Jenny Rees said.
The on-farm research project dates back to 1990. Today the work is sponsored by Nebraska Extension in partnership with the Nebraska Corn Growers Association, the Nebraska Corn Board, the Nebraska Soybean Checkoff and the Nebraska Dry Bean Commission.
The model works, organizers said, because people want to know what other farmers are doing, and they like to learn from other farmers.
They’re interested in the results and then applying those methods to their operation, Thompson said.
At the meetings this month, different professors, educators and farmers will be at the various meeting sites.
Those attending will get a complimentary copy of the 2021 Research Results Update book, which includes seven dozen on-farm studies. There is research on Xyway in-furrow fungicide, hydraulic downforce, starter fertilizer, nitrogen rate and timing, sensor-based nitrogen management with a high-clearance applicator and more.
For farmers interested in participating in research on their farm, UNL Extension educators are always interested in having more producers participate.
Research recap meetings are planned for Feb. 17 at the following locations:
• Alliance — Knight Museum & Sandhills Center, 908 Yellowstone
• North Platte — West Central Research, Extension, and Education Center (WCREEC), 402 W. State Farm Road
• York — Cornerstone Ag & Event Center, Fairgrounds York, 2400 N. Nebraska Ave.
• Norfolk — Madison County Extension Office, 1305 S. 13th St.
• Auburn — 4-H Building Nemaha County Fairgrounds, 816 I St.
• Kearney — Buffalo County Extension Office, 1400 E. 34th (Fairgrounds)
Programs start at 9 a.m. CST (8 a.m. MST). Check-in begins a half-hour before the meeting starts. The program will conclude at 3:30 p.m. CST (2:30 p.m. MST).
To register: go.unl.edu/2022OnFarmResearch or contact Taylor Lexow, Nebraska On-Farm Research program coordinator, at 402-245-2222. Pre-registration is required. Walk-in registration isn’t being permitted. Officials are asking people to register at least two days in advance for planning purposes. In-person meetings will be held only if local and UNL-directed health measures allow and weather conditions warrant. Once someone is registered, the office will be able to contact them if plans change.
Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.