Research recap: UNL Extension provides opportunity to hear on-farm results from Nebraska farmers

Growers have an opportunity to hear the latest crop production results right from the Nebraska farmers who partnered on their production practices with University of Nebraska Extension educators.

On Feb. 17 participating farmers will share results from the 2021 growing season during the interactive on-farm research network meetings, which will highlight practices and new technologies.

More than 80 on-farm projects were conducted across the state, growing corn, soybeans, wheat and dry edible beans.

“Nebraska Extension educators have been working with farmers across the state in farmers’ fields using their equipment relevant to their geography, their soil and the weather conditions they experienced in 2021,” UNL Extension Educator Laura Thompson said. “It really covered the state pretty well.”

Several farmers examined seeding rates in soybeans and saw a lot of success in reducing both seeding rates and input costs while maintaining yield.

Some of the cutting edge research related to sensor-based nitrogen management and crop model-based nitrogen management. The goal is for producers to apply nitrogen very precisely when and where it’s needed using variable rate applications directed by sensors or crop models.

“We’ve been working with these models for two years now, and producers want to see if they can make more site-specific applications to maximize their nitrogen fertilizer input,” Thompson said.