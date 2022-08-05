Shifting climate could lead to greater change in agricultural industry

You may be familiar with the old saying, “If you don’t like the weather in Nebraska, just wait 10 minutes and it will change.”

The reality is that the weather is changing. Climate patterns are fluctuating. Emily Burchfield, assistant professor at Emory School of Arts and Sciences in Georgia, refers to crop suitability in relation to climate change in her article “Shifting cultivation geographies in the Central and Eastern U.S.”

Burchfield predicts a “near collapse of corn cultivation in the Midwestern U.S. by 2100.”

Within 80 years, will the Corn Belt no longer produce corn?

Al Dutcher, associate Nebraska state climatologist, considers this forecast difficult to project based on the myriad factors involved.

“It’s a complicated issue,” Dutcher said.

Historically, Nebraska has had a diverse crop portfolio. Soybeans were introduced to Nebraska a mere 60 years ago. Since 1970, soybean production increased 16 times to produce 294 million bushels annually, and corn production is almost 5 times greater, according to the Nebraska Farm Bureau Economic Tidbits.

Across the U.S., acres dedicated to corn and soybean production have increased 76% since the 1960s, whereas barley, oats, sorghum and hay production decreased by 50 million acres total, Burchfield said.

The production of corn and certain other crops is possible because “millennia of human activity have pushed cultivation geographies far beyond what sun, soil and water alone can support,” according to Burchfield. This activity includes innovations such as irrigation, additional inputs, genetic selection and precision agriculture.

Burchfield credits federal policy, such as incentives, subsidies and insurance, for the decrease in crop diversification.

“Crop insurance coverage—or the total acres enrolled in any federal, private or other crop insurance program standardized by the total number of agricultural acres in a county—is the most important predictor of crop suitability,” Burchfield said.

Areas of low suitability typically require higher input levels to produce a crop. Suitability takes into account water usage, as well as chemical application of herbicides, fertilizers and pesticides.

If the weather pattern is changing, crop suitability for the region may follow suit.

Climate affects growing degree days, temperature and precipitation, all essential elements when growing any plant. If the climate truly is changing, producers may have to adapt.

“It’s not the end of the world,” said Dutcher.

He added that producers must look at the risks and vulnerabilities if the climate does change, and project out to the future to foresee impending demands. Questions arise, such as what can be planted if the climate shifts, will flood zones in different areas be needed or is a retaining lagoon under-designed for new flooding patterns.

Dutcher has observed trends over the years that suggest a fluctuation in previous climate patterns.

“Most warming has been in the winter months with a stronger change on minimum temperatures by two degrees (Fahrenheit),” Dutcher said.

Of more concern to Dutcher than temperature is the amount of water in the growing cycle. He questions if moisture levels could “offset crop demands during summer months.” This is based on predictions of long-term climate, not because of the recent dry weather.

In the months of May through March, Dutcher reported an increase in statewide precipitation of one inch.

“That’s a 5% increase in precipitation in the non-growing season,” Dutcher said. “There’s no trend of change during the growing season.”

If these predictions hold true, the climate would shift north by 2100. Lincoln, Nebraska, would have a climate similar to that of northern Texas currently.

Various models calculate different outcomes. For example, Burchfield cites a daily mean temperature increase of six degrees Celsius (42.8 degrees Fahrenheit) across the Central and Eastern U.S. by 2100.

Dutcher said that the outlook is “not as dire as the models are projecting.” He emphasized that people must understand the various models being used and what factors are accounted for within the predictions.

Carbon emissions, especially those emitted by farm equipment, have been largely blamed for climate change and are instigating new laws and policies for the agricultural sectors. However, modern farming practices such as no-till are cutting emissions and sequestering carbon in the soil.

Mark McHargue, Nebraska Farm Bureau president, advocated agriculture during the “Weathering Uncertainty” discussion held June 15 in Lincoln. He said that policies need to be made on a scientific-basis with solid information.

As a farmer himself, McHargue spoke about his own organic farming practices.

“My experience has been that (organic farming) has a much higher carbon footprint, mainly because it takes four times the amount of fuel because now we are tilling the ground,” McHargue said. “You have to keep tilling the ground to keep track of the weeds.”

McHargue said that modern farming practices have “cut greenhouse gas emissions dramatically” for all sectors of agriculture, from row crops to livestock.

The climate is affected by more than carbon emissions, and this is where it gets even more complicated. Dutcher explained that particulate matter within the atmosphere directly affects precipitation and temperature. All of these factors make the models nearly impossible to determine accurately.

For centuries, the Earth has been undergoing natural climate variability; farmers have adjusted.

“Farmers have been adapting and growing different crops seasonally all across the country for a long time, so the fact that we can’t grow something different is not true. We can,” McHargue said.

If the current trends toward warmer winters and drier summers in Nebraska continues, farmers must prepare for changes in current crop production. Given the unpredictability of the weather, they are shooting at a moving target. There are ways to aim toward the future, though.

“Expect completely different results in yields,” Dutcher said.

Producers have had an increase of two bushels of corn per year on average, said Dutcher. To maintain the consistently high yields, genetic selection based on water efficiency or days to maturity may mitigate potential yield loss. Corn hybrids once bred for southern Nebraska may transition northward, or soybeans may migrate eastward toward the Missouri River. How far corn or soybeans can move north may be limited by soil composition, but the possibility remains.

Another driving factor of crop production mentioned by Dutcher is politics. Part of the moving target involves whether corn and soybeans will be the crops of choice or if diversification will be encouraged.

Burchfield suggests that government programs should incentivize experimentation of alternative crops.

“Federal agricultural policy must shift from incentivizing maladaptive lock-in towards incentivizing experimentation to create new cultivation regimes suited to future biophysical realities,” stated Burchfield.

Even if a variety of crops are planted, a profitable market must be available for the harvested product.

McHargue said that because of the Ogallala Aquifer, Nebraska farmers can “grow whatever the market demands” as long as there are processing facilities for the different products.

“If we do need to adjust some of our crops, we are certainly willing to do that, but collectively as a state we have to have that conversation,” McHargue said.

The changes associated with climate are not limited only to weather patterns. Nor is there only one cause for climate change. How farmers adapt to the change will be the biggest predictor of future success for agriculture in Nebraska by 2100 and beyond.

If you don’t like hearing that, just wait 10 minutes and it will likely change.