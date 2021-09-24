Soil workshop provides intel to nourish healthier cropland

Since healthy soil is vital to flourishing crops, Kansas no-till growers took time to come out of their fields to deliver presentations about the extended benefits of no-till farming.

Josh Lloyd farms 3,000 acres of cropland, growing hard red winter wheat, corn, soybeans, sorghum and raising cows and hair sheep ewes 10 miles south of Clay Center, Kansas. Over 25 years of no-till farming, he’s been building organic matter in his fields. He said he also believes strongly in designing a crop rotation that balances nutrient cycling.

“If your cropland has no carbon cycle and no nutrient cycle, that is treating your farm like dirt,” Lloyd told the two dozen farmers attending the No Till on the Plains soil health workshop Sept. 8 in Concordia, Kansas.

In one graphic, Lloyd showed farmers how top soil has eroded. It can grow back if a farmer implements no-till and no fallow practices, he emphasized.

“And, why not plant something like rye in there instead of letting pigweeds grow?” Lloyd said.

After fall harvest, rye is a “bullet-proof” crop, he added. Lloyd recommends no-till with residue and rye or a diverse cover crop to control weeds. Sometimes he plants a cover of perennials such as alfalfa, clover, chicory and cool season rye grass. He grazes those covers in the early spring and fall.

In the alternative, if something isn’t growing, there will be run-off, which is wasting water, Lloyd said.

Next spring, he plans to experiment by planting soybeans into cereal rye in April and letting the cover crop grow. He noted that it’s important to terminate the rye before it heads out. Lloyd typically gets 20 to 30 bushels of rye, which is a cover crop for income. If the rye is planted “green” in a growing field, farmers can reap an even better stand, he said.