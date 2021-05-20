 Skip to main content
South Dakota corn yield winner shares secret to his success
Cornfield

Research definitively establishes the relationship between soil nitrogen at different growth stages and corn yield. The results provide more precise ways to manage nitrogen for grain yield while reducing nitrogen losses.

 University of Illinois

The farmer who won the 2020 National Corn Growers Association Corn Yield Contest in South Dakota said he used the “Goldilocks” method to get the best results.

Darren Mosel, who farms near Chamberlain, South Dakota, located in Brule County in the south-central section of the state, said he typically plants three DEKALB hybrids. This covers all the bases.

“That way if one doesn’t work out that well, one will do OK,” he said. “Then, there is the one that gets it just right.”

Things did work out just right for Mosel in the yield contest. He harvested 303 bushels per acre to earn first place in the minimum till, irrigated class. This is almost twice the average yield per acre for South Dakota corn growers.

The seed that did the deed was DEKALB DKC59-82RIB. Mosel purchased it at the Agtegra Cooperative in McLaughlin, South Dakota.

Mosel has been competing in the corn yield contest for about five years. He said he has won second and third place a few times, but this is his first time with top honors.

“The cards fell right,” Mosel said. “The stars aligned and I had it in the right spot.”

While he is happy with the results of the yield contest, he knows he can’t count on his method working every season and that doing the same thing each time won’t have similar results.

“What works well this year probably won’t work the same the next year,” Mosel said. “Too many variables.”

Consistent nitrogen management is where he focuses his efforts. He likes to make sure of an even spread, he said. Mosel is also Old School when it comes to irrigation. He trusts his instincts and doesn’t use sensors.

“I also get support from my agronomist, as well,” Mosel said.

Jon Burleson can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.  

Jon Burleson is the Midwest Messenger reporter, based in eastern Nebraska. Reach him at jon.burleson@lee.net.

