For over 20 years, Soybean Management Field Days have helped soybean growers maximize productivity and profitability through smart decisions and efficient use of resources. The field days have helped growers stay competitive in the global marketplace and increase profits with a focus on meeting the world's growing food and energy needs right here in Nebraska.
The field days are moving online for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the in-person field days will not be offered in 2020, research is active at the Soybean Management Field Days locations. Information and updates from the sites will be shared with growers through virtual field day presentations.
The field days are sponsored by the Nebraska Soybean Board in partnership with Nebraska Extension in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, and are funded through soybean checkoff dollars. The efforts of the checkoff are directed by the United Soybean Board promoting progress powered by U.S. farmers.
“We are committed to sharing research-based information to improve soybean profitability while protecting soybean growers’ health and safety,” said Scott Ritzman, executive director of the Nebraska Soybean Board. “Learning to adapt has been a theme this year and we want to continue finding new ways to build value for farmers.”
Ongoing research is currently underway at the following farms:
Jerome Fritz Farm at Hildreth, Nebraska
Kevin Dinslage Farm at Elgin,
Bart Ruth Farm at Shelby, and
Mike Fuchs Farm at Arlington.
“Growers can obtain ideas and insight about the challenges they face in producing a quality crop at a profitable price in today's global economy,” said Keith Glewen, Nebraska Extension educator. “Nebraska Extension specialists and educators will provide presentations and growers can view them via short modules online at a time that is convenient to them.”
Topics and presenters include:
- “Precision Ag Technology and Online Budgeting: What are the Economics?” with Glennis McClure, Nebraska Extension farm and ranch management analyst and UNL economics assistant professor Taro Mieno.
- “Strategies for Soybean Gall Midge and Insect Management in Cover Crops” and “ Disease Management in Soybeans” with Justin McMechan, University of Nebraska crop protection and cropping systems specialist, extension entomologists Tom Hunt and Robert Wright, and extension plant pathologist Tamra Jackson- Ziems.
- “Drill-Interseeding Cover Crops in Soybean” with Chris Proctor, Nebraska weed management extension educator, and UNL research assistant Katja Koehler-Cole.
- “Soybean Production & Cover Crops,” “Planting Rates, Row Spacing, Planting Dates, Maturity Groups,” “Irrigation Management” and “Seed, Planting and Irrigation Management” with extension cropping system educators Steve Melvin and Aaron Nygren, and Jim Specht, UNL emeritus professor of agronomy and horticulture.
Watch for updates at: http://enrec.unl.edu/soydays and on Twitter and Facebook. Presentations will be online late summer or early fall. Contact the Nebraska Soybean Board at 402-441-3240 or Nebraska Extension at 800-529-8030 for more information.