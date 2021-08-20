 Skip to main content
Soybean Management Field Days aim to improve grower profitability
  • Updated
Soybean field day 2.JPG

Chad Moyer, left, of KTIC 840 AM radio in West Point, Neb., interviews Jeff Peterson of Heartland Farm Partners during the Soybean Management Field Day held at Mike Fuchs’ farm in Arlington.

 Midwest Messenger photo by Jon Burleson

Soybean Management Field Days held Aug. 10-13 offered producers research-based information to improve their soybean profitability.

The field days addressed issues important to farmers in our state and on an international level. Attendees learned about the various Nebraska Soybean Board checkoff dollar research, marketing and education efforts.

The Aug. 13 field day was held at Mike Fuchs’ Farm in Arlington. The event consisted of replicated research, demonstration plots, lunch and time for questions. Producers were able to obtain ideas and gain insight.

University specialists, educators and industry consultants covered:

• Grain Marketing & Cropland Cash Rental Rates in 2021

• Strategies for Soybean Gall Midge and Insect/Disease Management in Cover Crops

Soybean field day 1.JPG

UNL plant pathologists Asha Mane, left, and Talon Mues search for frog-eye Leaf spot among the soybeans at Mike Fuchs’ farm in Arlington. The pathologists were participating in the Soybean Management Field Day.

• Discussing Interseeding Cover Crops in Soybean: Evaluating Soybean Variety, Cover Crop Planting, Herbicide Placement and Weed Management

• Soybean Production & Cover Crops –Water Use, Planting Rates, Row Spacing, Planting Dates, Maturity Groups and Irrigation Management

Agronomists, plant disease experts and insect specialists were available to address questions.

“This was an excellent opportunity to interact and engage with University of Nebraska specialists,”  Nebraska Extension Educator Aaron Nygren said. “Growers learned about the replicated research conducted and also shared their own experiences with soybean production practices that are important to their operations.”

For more information about field days, visit enrec.unl.edu/soydays, or contact the Nebraska Soybean Board at 402-441-3240 or Nebraska Extension at 402-624-8030.

