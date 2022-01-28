Soybean processing facility coming to David City in 2025

AGP – or Ag Processing Inc. – is planning to build a new soybean processing plant near David City, Nebraska with the capacity to process over 50 million bushels of soybeans per year.
“The soybean processing industry is experiencing tremendous growth and we believe a facility in East Central Nebraska is strategically located to serve our cooperative members and their farmer-owners,” AGP’s Chairman of the Board, Lowell Wilson said in a statement announcing the plans Jan. 28.
“We have carefully evaluated this opportunity and are confident this investment will generate solid returns for our membership and benefit producers throughout the region,” said Chris Schaffer, AGP’s Chief Executive Officer. “Domestic and global demand for soybean meal and soybean oil continues to grow.”
He said the new location will improve the company’s ability to market soybean meal to the Pacific Rim through its export terminal in Aberdeen, Washington. AGP is currently considering investments that will significantly increase export capabilities to meet the expected growth in domestic protein supply, he said.
“The availability and quality of soybeans in the area and access to major rail lines make David City an excellent location for the plant,” chief marketing officer Mark Sandeen said. “When completed, the David City facility will provide a significant market opportunity for soybean growers in the region through AGP’s cooperative owners.”
The project is expected to create over 60 jobs.
AGP expects operations to begin in 2025. Company officials noted that final construction decisions and timeline are contingent on negotiations with state and local officials regarding economic development incentives, required infrastructure improvements, utility services, and regulatory considerations.
“We are committed to working with local and state officials to develop and invest in sustainable projects to better serve our customers while also benefiting our members, their farmer owners, and the surrounding communities,” Schaffer said.