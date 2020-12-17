In 2018, a thunderstorm moved through northwest Kansas. While south of Weskan, it unleashed a microburst that leveled the grain storage system of Stockholm Grains, owned by third-generation farmer Ab Smith.

“It was devastating,” said Stockholm Grains manager Gabe Cox. “Only two of our nine bins were left intact.”

Smith and Cox chose to find the silver lining in this particular cloud. They decided that they would not only rebuild, but upgrade in the process. To do this, they contacted their local agriculture equipment company and GSI dealer, Woofter Construction & Irrigation based in Colby, Kansas.

Woofter President Chris Koerperich listened to what Smith and Cox had in mind and then designed a storage system based on their specifications. That is the way Woofter works; they will design whatever the customer needs, he said.

“We told Woofter what we wanted,” Cox said. “Mainly, we were looking at increasing our bushels per hour.”

Koerperich came up with a way to load and unload grain in an efficient and timely manner. Trucks pulling into Stockholm can be loaded from an overhead tower system. This loadout has a 3,000 bushel capacity.

“It’s pretty fast and easy to handle,” Cox said. “We can load a trailer in about four minutes.”

Off-loading is even quicker. Trucks pull over a dump pit that has a 1,100 bushel capture capability. The truck can unload into the pit where a GSI En-Mass 20-inch high-speed chain conveyer with split sprockets and slide returns will whisk away the grain at the rate of 250 bushels per minute. Stockholm can unload grain at an optimum speed of 15,000 bushels per hour.

“It is much more modern and higher speed,” Cox said. “That is a primary concern for farmers who wish to unload their trucks as quickly as possible and get them back to the field for more harvesting.”

This year was not exactly a bumper crop, he said. The extreme drought put quite the dent in bushels per acre. But when things improve, Stockholm is ready.

In addition to the higher speeds, the grain storage company also has greater capacity. The original design called for four bins to be erected. Three of those bins has expanded storage pits installed underneath.

“That is a common practice in western Kansas and other places with low water tables,” Cox said. “It gives an added amount of storage space without causing any difficulty in moving the grain.”

Each of the concrete-lined pits is designed as a 42-degree cone that is 80 feet in diameter and 30 feet deep. That increases the storage capacity of each bin by 40,000 bushels, Cox said. The combined capacity of the bins and pits is about 1.1 million bushels, he said.

Another expansion included a 260-foot diameter ground pile. This doubles the previous capacity to two million bushels.

“We are very satisfied with the design Woofter came up with,” Cox said.

Jon Burleson can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.

Midwest Messenger Weekly Update Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox from the Midwest Messenger. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.