The Nebraska Soybean Board announced results from its July election for board members.
Brent Steinhoff of Syracuse was elected to represent District 5. The district covers Cass, Johnson, Lancaster, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee and Richardson counties.
Doug Saathoff of Trumbell was re-elected in District 7, covering Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Franklin, Hall, Kearney, Nuckolls and Webster counties.
The board re-elected Greg Anderson of Newman Grove as an at-large representative.
Nebraska Soybean executive director Scott Ritzman thanks candidates for taking time to run for election.
“Our industry will continue to face many challenges, but I am excited to see how our board will seek opportunities that will benefit all soybean farmers in Nebraska,” he said in a news release.
The elected board members will serve a three-year term beginning Oct. 1 and ending Sept. 30, 2023.