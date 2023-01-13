Tar spot preventable by being proactive

Farmers in the Midwest may be reciting Lady Macbeth’s famous monologue as they scout their cornfields: “Out, damned spot! Out, I say!”

The spot farmers will curse? Tar spot.

This fungal disease was first discovered in the Midwest in 2015 and in Nebraska in October 2021.

“Tar spot is one of the newest diseases in our area. We haven’t experienced it to a great degree yet but it is starting to appear,” said Bill McClure, Pioneer Seed field agronomist covering the areas of Lincoln, Seward and York.

The name says it all. Tiny black spots grow and desiccate the leaf tissues, McClure explained. These blighted leaves cannot complete photosynthesis. Eventually the leaf tissue shuts down until the plant starves itself.

“If not managed properly, tar spot can take yield down pretty quickly,” said McClure.

Tamra Jackson-Ziems, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension plant pathologist, agrees that tar spot can become a problem for corn growers as it spreads westward.

“In eastern states of Wisconsin, Indiana and Illinois where they have severe disease, tar spot caused up to 50% yield loss,” she said.

The first year it was discovered in Nebraska, eight counties confirmed tar spot in one or more fields. This was during harvest time, and since tar spot was not on anyone’s radar in Nebraska it is unknown how prevalent it really was. The following year, 31 counties in eastern Nebraska reported tar spot infestation.

Producers can track tar spot distribution maps at Corn ipmPIPE. These maps show where one or more fields in that county tested positive for tar spot. Counties in gray show where tar spot has been reported in the past, and yellow designates infection in the current year. So in 2023, no yellow counties will appear until a positive test is reported.

Locate the maps at https://corn.ipmpipe.org/tarspot/.

Producers in eastern Nebraska will likely have the most severe outbreak, especially those regions that had tar spot in the past, said Jackson-Ziems. Areas of greatest impact may be pivot irrigated acres; this is the first place she recommends producers scout next growing season.

Tar spot flourishes in humid, cooler conditions. The fungal spores can be carried by the wind or splashed by water, such as from an overhead irrigation, usually through a pivot, to start new infections.

“It’s a function of the right environment and a susceptible host,” McClure said. “You can start to see it and then it slowly makes its way into the field.”

It is yet unclear how far these spores can travel. Jackson-Ziems speculates that fields surrounded by corn or are corn-on-corn may have the highest risk, although more data is needed to confirm.

Moreover, there is not enough data to determine if tar spot can survive in the soil, so tillage or crop rotation may or may not be effective.

The fungus can propagate on plant material from previous years. This poses a risk for those transporting corn residue, such as cornstalk bales for feed or bedding.

Fortunately, data from eastern states is showing that tolerant hybrids are quite effective against tar spot. Darcy Telenko of Purdue University summarized results from experiments shared with the Crop Protection Network team, which Jackson-Ziems interpreted:

“A tolerant hybrid can do as good or better to keep a disease low than even a single fungicide application. Under disease pressure, a moderately tolerant hybrid actually yielded better than the average hybrid with no fungicide.”

Pioneer has begun scoring corn hybrids for resistance to tar spot by using genetic information to select parent lines with tolerance.

“We are on the forefront, giving growers the information they need to help with the selection process,” said McClure.

Fungicide can also help control tar spot.

“Selecting a seed corn package with hybrids that can tolerate tar spot a little better and coupling that with fungicide application timed about right can go a long way to protect yourself,” McClure said, adding that there is value in a well-timed fungicide for a variety of diseases, including tar spot.

For adequate control of the disease, fungal application should be between stages VT (lowest branch of the tassel is visible) and R2 (kernels resemble “blisters” with clear liquid).

Jackson-Ziems warned that not all fungicide is created equal.

“Active ingredients from two to three different classes of fungicides or modes of action did the best job,” she said.

Scout fields frequently throughout the growing season, but be extra vigilant later in the season when humidity increases and temperatures during the day or night are around 60 to 70 degrees.

Should you see black spots on the corn leaves, do not panic immediately. First, moisten the leaf and try to rub off the spot.

“If it comes off, it’s not tar spot,” said Jackson-Ziems. “Tar spot is a buried fungal structure in the leaf.”

Tar spot can be confused for southern rust pustules because the latter turns from orange to black later in the season, about the same time as tar spot may appear.

Black spots could also be saprophytic fungi, beneficial fungi that begin the decomposition process on brown, dead leaves. Tar spot usually is seen on healthy, green leaves first.

Another distinguishing factor of tar spot is the raised bumps called ascomata. The spots can resemble the appearance of a fish eye, as well.

When scouting for tar spot, keep the incubation period in mind.

“It can take two to three weeks after the spores land to see recognizable symptoms develop,” said Jackson-Ziems.

Be aware of the risks associated with tar spot this growing season, but also be proactive and protect your fields from that “damned spot.”

To learn more, go to https://cropprotectionnetwork.org/ or https://cropwatch.unl.edu/