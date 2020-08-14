Let nature take its course.
That’s the theme at Jeff Cassler’s Good Taste Farms east of Lyons, Nebraska.
Cassler’s produce farm operates the natural way, growing organic fruit, vegetables, nuts and herbs. But that kind of farming calls for a certain amount of help from nature.
That means pollinators — the insects, birds and other animals that help plants pollinate each other.
Among most commonly known pollinators are bees. You get that idea right away at Cassler’s place along County Road R.
From about a half-mile away to the west on the county road, the average motorist can see a huge bee painted across the roof of Cassler’s barn. It is one of several painted a couple years ago by muralist Matt Willey, who has undertaken a project to paint 50,000 honeybees in murals across the globe.
Willey said he imagines a world filled with people who see the beauty and connectedness of all things, and act accordingly: “A bee woke me up to that truth. I am painting what she showed me.”
Bees from number 1,875 to 1,892 are part of that count.
They are a big part — literally. The bees on top of the barn are the biggest Willey has drawn during his project, 21 feet long to be exact. Several others are depicted buzzing among the flowers painted on the side of the barn.
Cassler’s farm is surrounded by typical Midwestern farming operations. One of his bigger challenges in his trying to stick with organic farming practices was drifting chemicals dropped by crop dusters.
His farm consists of patches of planted vegetables and fruits. Squash, radishes, sweet corn, mushrooms, raspberries, mulberries and other table crops. He had just finished harvesting garlic when a reporter came calling.
He also has a variety of nut trees and plants, including pecans and hazelnuts.
Later in the year he plans to plant saffron, a spice derived from a particular variety of crocus. The vivid crimson stigma and styles, called threads, are collected and dried for use mainly as a seasoning and coloring agent in food. Saffron has long been the world’s most costly spice by weight.
He sells his produce mostly at the Village Pointe Farmers Market in Omaha, held at the mall every Saturday through Oct. 3, but he has had people who are familiar with what his does reach out to purchase from him directly.
He maintains grass buffer strips between the rows and allows some weeds to invade, all in an effort to increase the amount of organic material in the soil, as well as the diversity of the plant life.
More plants means more pollinators and he said honeybees have been plentiful this year. Although he doesn’t keep bees himself, he said a neighbor has hives close by and he believes some of the bees he sees may come from there.
Cassler said he has to be careful when he mows to avoid high feeding times for the bees, “so I’m not killing the pollinators that I work hard to provide a safe habitat for.”
His attraction to pollinators led Cassler to an article about Willey and his desire to draw attention to the loss of bee populations and, in turn, the loss of the connectedness of ecosystems.
Known as “The Good of the Hive,” it is Willey’s personal commitment to hand-paint 50,000 honey bees — the number necessary for a healthy, thriving hive — in murals around the world. According to his website, Willey’s mission, “is to ignite radical curiosity for planetary health issues through art and storytelling.”
Cassler said he loved the idea of Willey doing something positive with his art and at the same time, teaching others to push their passions.
After some back-and-forth, Willey agreed to come to Lyons and paint Cassler’s barn. As part of the project, he brought a filmographer and an assistant.
“They were here a month,” Cassler said. “They did a lot of interacting with the community.”
Work on the mural itself started late in the artist’s second week in Burt County.
While he has painted murals in a variety of settings, most of them aren’t rural. That presented itself as an opportunity.
Cassler’s barn became a canvas to bring attention to the complex issue of the inadvertent destruction of ecosystems. He said small things, whether bees or businesses or towns, are easily ignored or overlooked just because they’re small.
“He’d gone up in an airplane and thought the bees would be a nice, gentle reminder to pilots to think of the bees when they do what they do,” Cassler said. “It’s been working. I’ve seen spray guys change their patterns.”
He’s also noticed something else. The amount, and diversity, of wildlife around his place is on the upswing. More insects has meant more birds. Other types of animals also are becoming more prevalent.
Cassler is a mid-level manager for a medical device company. He works with doctors and hospitals, mostly with implants for sports medicine — like artificial tendons, for example.
He came to Nebraska 20 years ago from his native Kansas City after his former wife took a job in the state. Although the marriage didn’t last, his attraction to Nebraska did. He developed a connection to the rural life, and longed to get back to the kind of life his parents knew.
He and his fiancée bought the farm east of Lyons about 10 years ago after they got engaged, but she soon passed away after developing lung cancer.
“She was one of those few people who got cancer despite having none of the common factors,” he said. “That’s what led me into chemical-free farming.”
Over the years, he’s developed a connection with the long hours and manual labor. For example, he recently spent a 12-hour day boiling down a batch of sorghum syrup over an open fire in a tub specially built by a local manufacturing company.
“I’m going to be 60, and I’d rather be doing this,” he said.
For him, produce farming is an escape, a way to get closer to the natural world, a way to feel connected to his surroundings.
It’s his passion.
That’s another thing that drew him to Willey’s work and the way he goes about it.
Cassler said he was especially impressed with Willey’s interaction with youth during his month-long stay, how he encouraged them to pursue their dreams.
Because of Willey’s positive experience with the Lyons community, Cassler also has designs on using his farm to help other artists pursue theirs.
Somewhere in the future, he’d like to use his farm as an artists’ retreat a couple of times a year.
Maybe it’s starting already. Joe Barrington, a metal artist from Throckmorton, Texas, is coming in August.
An artist from the United Kingdom sent him a near life-size depiction of a woman’s head facing into the wind. The creation is crafted entirely from nuts, bolts and other hardware. Cassler said he plans to install it outside, “so she can keep an eye on the place.”
And on the bees.