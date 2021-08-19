Thumbs up for corn, soybeans in Kansas

It’s so far, so good for corn and soybean crops across north central Kansas and Nebraska, but there are no conclusions yet about the final yields until harvest this fall.

During an ACS Innovation Series crop plot tour held by Central Valley Ag (CVA) at a 25-acre site in Cuba, Kansas Aug. 10, agronomists said there’s still a lot of the season left. But at harvest time when they know the yields, they’ll be able to see what the in-furrow crop protection applications have provided, as well as impacts from other products. Those applications being tested include fungicides, biologicals, microbials and plant health products.

“I will say that our early planted beans do look the best right now. But as we get closer to harvest, time will tell,” said Alex Obermier, a CVA co-op research agronomist based in Waco, Nebraska.

As of early to mid-August, all crops were looking good, and Obermier was happy with them. The plot is a fertility trial to determine the return on investment (ROI) and help producers improve yields and plant health, Obermier said. Agronomists could see some physical differences in the foliar-applied products and in-furrow applications in the soybeans and in corn, which provides a solid ballpark to determine which products stand out at this time. Harvest will tell the final story.

Several agronomists agreed that we’re on the cusp of a really good year, and probably just a rainfall away.

“It’s surprising how well the corn and beans look here in north central Kansas,” said Jeff Ellis, agronomist with Syngenta for central and eastern Kansas.