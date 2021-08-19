Thumbs up for corn, soybeans in Kansas

It’s so far, so good for corn and soybean crops across north central Kansas and Nebraska, but there are no conclusions yet about the final yields until harvest this fall.
During an ACS Innovation Series crop plot tour held by Central Valley Ag (CVA) at a 25-acre site in Cuba, Kansas Aug. 10, agronomists said there’s still a lot of the season left. But at harvest time when they know the yields, they’ll be able to see what the in-furrow crop protection applications have provided, as well as impacts from other products. Those applications being tested include fungicides, biologicals, microbials and plant health products.
“I will say that our early planted beans do look the best right now. But as we get closer to harvest, time will tell,” said Alex Obermier, a CVA co-op research agronomist based in Waco, Nebraska.
As of early to mid-August, all crops were looking good, and Obermier was happy with them. The plot is a fertility trial to determine the return on investment (ROI) and help producers improve yields and plant health, Obermier said. Agronomists could see some physical differences in the foliar-applied products and in-furrow applications in the soybeans and in corn, which provides a solid ballpark to determine which products stand out at this time. Harvest will tell the final story.
Several agronomists agreed that we’re on the cusp of a really good year, and probably just a rainfall away.
“It’s surprising how well the corn and beans look here in north central Kansas,” said Jeff Ellis, agronomist with Syngenta for central and eastern Kansas.
Earlier planted corn looks better, he said. Later-planted corn may see a little difference in yield since it went through its grain fill stage in hot weather and didn’t catch the same early moisture. Pollination in hot weather typically impacts yield, but the crops still look pretty good so far, Ellis said.
It’s a similar story for soybeans. Early planted soybeans have more moisture. Later planted soybeans also look good, but both crops which are in the reproductive stage now, will all need more rain.
“With a good dose of rain, there’s still a chance for even better yields,” Ellis said.
As farmers converged in two different morning time slots to hear updates, farmer Jerry Strnad of Munden, Kansas shared that his earlier planted corn and soybeans look good, while the later planted – “who knows,” he said.
“We’ll have whatever the rain will let us,” Strnad said. “In another month – we’ll know.”
He said his double-crop beans after wheat look good. Although he drilled in June, the first rain didn’t come until July 10.
As Strnad put it, “All we can do is – do what we do.”
Even in a drought year, 2021 is expected to be productive.
“If I were to throw out some numbers, I’m expecting 160 to 180 bushels of corn, and 50 bushels of beans,” said Tim Mundorf, director of soil management for CVA from Valentine, Nebraska, to Salina, Kansas.
After the Cuba, Kansas tour, CVA had a plot tour Aug. 12 in Polk, Nebraska, where they had room for an extra four passes with the planter for early planted soybeans. Then they hosted an innovation tour in Norfolk, Nebraska Aug. 17, and a fourth innovation tour is set for Aug. 24 in Akron, Iowa. Marquette, Nebraska will host a field day with an organic focus Aug. 26. Reserve a spot by contacting a CVA agronomist. The plot there tests organic-certified fertilizers, in-furrow starters and biologicals.
The August innovation series serves as a mid-way point for sharing information about what’s being tested. When it’s all said and done after harvest, Obermier looks forward to delving through all the data.
“I build a book that shows the ROI, and percent change in yield to give us conclusions, and we’ll have winter meetings to share that information,” he said.
Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.