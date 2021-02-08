Training options expand for pesticide applicators

Online, small in-person certification sessions offered due to COVID-19
As farmers make plans for spring fieldwork, one task is making sure pesticide applicator licenses are in order.
For farmers spraying their own fields, a private pesticide applicator license must be renewed every three years. Training sessions typically take place this time of year for those looking to renew, but the COVID-19 pandemic has moved much of those events online.
The University of Nebraska Pesticide Safety Education Program is offering a self-guided online training program for private applicators. The program is also setting up smaller in-person training sessions to adhere to state and local health guidelines.
Greg Puckett works with the pesticide program through Nebraska Extension. He sees the value in holding trainings session in person.
“Those personal interactions – when applicators have a chance to come up and ask questions or just chat – are what I think will be missed most,” he said.
Due to the limitations on attendance, farmers should call their local extension office to find out training dates.
“We’re having a lot of trainings scheduled to accommodate as many people as we can, knowing that with COVID and its particular situation in any county with local guidance, it could change,” Puckett said.
Those who are applying for a license for the first time or for those apprehensive about attending an in-person training are encouraged to find out more about the program through the website pested.unl.edu or by calling 402-472-1632. UNL has people standing by to answer phone calls or emails.
“They’re more than happy to sit and walk people through the process and answer questions, to free up their apprehensions,” Puckett said.
Those who need to renew their licenses are typically contacted by mail ahead of the season. They receive notice from both Nebraska Extension and the Nebraska Department of Agriculture with instructions on how to re-certify.
To prepare for the certification exam, prospective applicators can purchase study manuals that come either as a hard-copy or digital, or they can attend a training session. These training sessions allot time for exams at the end.
If studying independently, people can sign up for a testing only session to take their exams.
Employees who work for an agricultural cooperative are considered commercial or noncommercial applicators, so their training differs from farmers with private applicator licenses. Commercial applicators work “for hire” while non-commercial applicators work only on lands controlled by their employers or on government land.
New commercial applicators must pass at least two exams to become certified and licensed. The first covers general standards such as wearing your personal protective equipment and reading the product’s label. The other exam is based on the applicator category that they’re going to be working in – whether it’s agricultural pest control, structural pest control or another field.
Commercial applicators renewing a license must simply attend a re-certification training session (or in 2021, an online alternative).
In addition to standard pesticide re-certification sessions, commercial applicators can also get re-certified at certain professional meetings including Crop Production Clinics, Nebraska Crop Management Conference, Nebraska Turf Conference, and Nebraska Aviation Trades Association Convention.
In Kansas, farmers are asked to call their local Extension office to get an appointment to come in and take the private applicator’s test. For commercial licenses, people need to go to a designated location to take the test.
Nebraska also allows people who hold a license in certain other states to be reciprocally licensed in Nebraska. If someone is licensed by the state of South Dakota, for example, but also needs to spray in Nebraska, they can request a reciprocal license from the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.
More information on reciprocal licenses can be found at nda.nebraska.gov/pesticide/reciprocal.html.
For more information about the Kansas license, go to agriculture.ks.gov/division-programs/pesticide-fertilizer/pesticide-applicator.
Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.