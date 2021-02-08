Training options expand for pesticide applicators

Online, small in-person certification sessions offered due to COVID-19

As farmers make plans for spring fieldwork, one task is making sure pesticide applicator licenses are in order.

For farmers spraying their own fields, a private pesticide applicator license must be renewed every three years. Training sessions typically take place this time of year for those looking to renew, but the COVID-19 pandemic has moved much of those events online.

The University of Nebraska Pesticide Safety Education Program is offering a self-guided online training program for private applicators. The program is also setting up smaller in-person training sessions to adhere to state and local health guidelines.

Greg Puckett works with the pesticide program through Nebraska Extension. He sees the value in holding trainings session in person.

“Those personal interactions – when applicators have a chance to come up and ask questions or just chat – are what I think will be missed most,” he said.

Due to the limitations on attendance, farmers should call their local extension office to find out training dates.

“We’re having a lot of trainings scheduled to accommodate as many people as we can, knowing that with COVID and its particular situation in any county with local guidance, it could change,” Puckett said.

Those who are applying for a license for the first time or for those apprehensive about attending an in-person training are encouraged to find out more about the program through the website pested.unl.edu or by calling 402-472-1632. UNL has people standing by to answer phone calls or emails.