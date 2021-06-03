Treat early and often to battle Palmer amaranth

Early June is the time to get a jump start on spraying and prevent overgrowth of the stubborn Palmer amaranth weed.
Although Palmer amaranth may not have shown up yet this season, two agronomists recommend spraying in the first or second week of June. Once temperatures warm up, the weed will be out in force.
Although Palmer amaranth is worse to the south of Interstate 80 down to the Kansas and Missouri borders, it is moving farther north, and has been found in Nebraska, Kansas and southern South Dakota.
Often the seed is unknowingly spread when cattle feeders’ equipment brings hay in from Arkansas, Texas and all over the U.S. Ducks and geese spread it when they migrate, as well.
One Palmer plant can produce up to 200,000 seeds, meaning it doesn’t take very long for the weed to spread and become a very big problem.
“It’s important to be preventive with it and apply herbicides early and often,” said Brent Wolken, Nebraska technical agronomist with DeKalb Asgrow. “If you know you’ve had it before, the time to control it is before it comes out of the ground and spray a residual product like Warrant.”
Also, XtendMax has some residual qualities to it; and it will last 10-14 days in the soil to prevent the weed from emerging, he said. In addition to the two different applications, sometimes a third application choice is also helpful.
The biggest thing is to try to keep fields clean until the soybeans can canopy, Wolken said, otherwise weeds could emerge through the beans and could ultimately reduce yields.
Since Palmer is a summer annual and will germinate from spring into summer. Where a lot of weed germinate early and are done, Palmer keeps going.
“You have to keep managing it later in the season,” said Jeff Spieler, South Dakota Technical Agronomist DeKalb Asgrow.
Crop rotation is critical.
“Anytime you’re doing the same crop, you’re using the same products, so your resistance happens faster,” Spieler said.
But rotating corn to soybeans typically doesn’t have an effect. Tillage can, although shallow tillage could make it worse by spreading seed around.
To keep the weed from emerging, the agronomists say overlapping residual is critical. Palmer has resistance to glyphosate. Use your residual at planting time, Spieler said, then use another residual herbicide about 30 days later to keep it from emerging in the post-application.
Before the one completely wears off, you want to come in with the second – essentially overlapping residual herbicide, Spieler said.
“Usually, if you do it right your pre-application and your post-application should get you there, and typically we can get the crop to canopy so we don’t need a third application,” Spieler said.
Palmer amaranth and waterhemp are both pigweeds. If the petiole (the stem that connects the leaf blade to the main stem) is longer than the leaf, that’s a telltale sign that it is Palmer, Spieler said. If it has short petioles, it’s waterhemp.
In South Dakota, Palmer amaranth is not reported to be as significant of a problem as waterhemp and other broadleaf weeds like kochia, but its working its way in. Spieler said a lot of cover crops got planted on prevented planting acres in 2019, and although cover crops are the right thing to do, some of the seed had some weed seed in it. Spieler thinks it will increase the weed pressure.
Another suggestion: don’t cut the herbicide rate.
“Use full rates of the herbicide,” Spieler said.
Bottom line, Spieler recommends using different modes of action.
“Palmer was able to develop a resistance to glyphosate, so we use multiple modes of action,” he said, adding that XtendMax plus Warrant gives you two modes of action. “The more modes of action give you better weed control. Use it early and often.”
Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.