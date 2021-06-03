Treat early and often to battle Palmer amaranth

Early June is the time to get a jump start on spraying and prevent overgrowth of the stubborn Palmer amaranth weed.

Although Palmer amaranth may not have shown up yet this season, two agronomists recommend spraying in the first or second week of June. Once temperatures warm up, the weed will be out in force.

Although Palmer amaranth is worse to the south of Interstate 80 down to the Kansas and Missouri borders, it is moving farther north, and has been found in Nebraska, Kansas and southern South Dakota.

Often the seed is unknowingly spread when cattle feeders’ equipment brings hay in from Arkansas, Texas and all over the U.S. Ducks and geese spread it when they migrate, as well.

One Palmer plant can produce up to 200,000 seeds, meaning it doesn’t take very long for the weed to spread and become a very big problem.

“It’s important to be preventive with it and apply herbicides early and often,” said Brent Wolken, Nebraska technical agronomist with DeKalb Asgrow. “If you know you’ve had it before, the time to control it is before it comes out of the ground and spray a residual product like Warrant.”

Also, XtendMax has some residual qualities to it; and it will last 10-14 days in the soil to prevent the weed from emerging, he said. In addition to the two different applications, sometimes a third application choice is also helpful.

The biggest thing is to try to keep fields clean until the soybeans can canopy, Wolken said, otherwise weeds could emerge through the beans and could ultimately reduce yields.